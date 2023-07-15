#1 International Bestselling Author Stephanie P. Kemp releases her book “Success is Just the Beginning: 6 Timeless Lessons to Achieve More in Business, Love, and Legacy” with Success

BOSTON, MA, 2023-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Author Stephanie P. Kemp joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “Success is Just the Beginning: 6 Timeless Lessons to Achieve More in Business, Love, and Legacy,” which was released Thursday, June 22, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Stephanie P. Kemp, the author of “Success is Just the Beginning,” is a dynamic individual with a multifaceted career. As an award-winning choreographer, teacher, mentor, and author, Stephanie has left an indelible mark on the world of dance and business. With an unyielding passion to teach, she transformed her start-up into a thriving enterprise, emphasizing the importance of meaningful relationships. Stephanie’s straightforward demeanor and distaste for complacency have made her a staunch advocate for competition and self-improvement. Her motto, “Do Better,” resonates throughout her life, serving as a constant reminder to strive for greatness. As a serial entrepreneur, Stephanie’s wealth formula has enabled her to achieve personal and professional abundance, empowering others to do the same. With Stephanie P. Kemp, success is only the beginning.

Elite Online Publishing promoted and reached #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in SEVEN categories in the US and AU. Including Starting a Business, Women & Business, Business Management, and Entrepreneurship Management in the US. Starting a Business eBooks, Women & Business, and Entrepreneurship in AU. She also hit #1 Hot New Release in FIVE categories.

Say goodbye to the status quo.



Gone are the days of believing we have to choose between business and family, impact and income, or even quality and rapid growth. The real question is:

How does one go about creating a life of sustained success?

The same year Stephanie P. Kemp launched her first business and set out to establish a new industry standard, she married her high school sweetheart and committed herself to success in her professional and personal endeavors. Drawing on the hard-earned lessons of others’ failures and successes, she developed a unique approach that made it possible for her to grow one of the largest and most successful dance studios in the country, and three other thriving businesses, without sacrificing her family or her sanity.

In Success is Just the Beginning, this celebrated CEO, coach, mentor, and educator reveals the six timeless lessons that have enabled her to build what she calls a Wealth-oiled Machine.

Get ready to learn how to:

cultivate a company culture that unleashes everyone’s highest potential

leverage your time and talent to stop sacrificing what’s important to you

face inevitable challenges with confidence and clarity

Kemp’s no-nonsense approach will light your path to a well-balanced life of outstanding achievement. If you are ready to defy the status quo and live a life that aligns your purpose, passion, and paycheck, this book is for you.

Don’t settle for anything less.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Stephanie P. Kemp is an award-winning choreographer, teacher, mentor, author, and no-nonsense CEO. A self-proclaimed business junky, her obsession with the service industry catapulted her early success from start-up to scale-up, proving service—great service—is relationship driven. She believes it is the responsibility of mentors, coaches, and business owners alike to help everyone in their organization see past limitations, set high expectations, and earn their worth.

Not a fan of the “everyone gets a trophy generation,” she is outspoken and direct about her views on competition and complacency. Her motto “Do Better” is her personal and professional theme song—a song that she plays on loop in her daily life.

A serial entrepreneur, she has used her time-tested techniques, strategies, and lessons to not only sustain her seven- and eight-figure businesses but endure and thrive for over three decades. Her specialized “Wealth” formula has allowed her to live a life of abundance on her terms in alignment with her goals and her dreams.

Not a mathematician, scholar, or MBA, she is proof positive that you too can build a successful life filled with passion and purpose. Her message to fellow entrepreneurs, “You’re not selfish.” A life showered with personal and professional achievements is not only possible—it’s imperative.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Saved By Story LLC and promoted by Elite Online Publishing.

Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so, they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit www.eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast .

A donation was made in Stephanie P. Kemp’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

