#1 National Bestselling Author Edgar Nguyen releases his book

The Akrouix: Into the New Cosmos (A Futuristic Alien Invasion Sci-Fi Thriller)

Author Edgar Nguyen joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, The Akrouix: Into the New Cosmos (A Futuristic Alien Invasion Sci-Fi Thriller), which was released Tuesday, June 27, by Amazon.com

Edgar Nguyen, a Vietnamese novelist based in Houston, Texas, has achieved National Bestseller status with his highly anticipated debut novel, The Akrouix: Into the New Cosmos. With a background in Literature, Media, and Marketing, Edgar has honed his writing skills over nearly a decade, captivating readers with his stories on the popular self-publishing site Wattpad. His mastery of the English language, cultivated over two decades, shines through in his captivating storytelling. As an insurance agent and avid traveler, Edgar finds inspiration in the diverse landscapes he encounters, enriching his writing and captivating readers worldwide.

ABOUT THE BOOK

CIA Agent Will Friede is on a top-secret intergalactic mission. Or so he thinks…

When he comes face-to-face with the Morleisx, an alien race with advanced technology set on conquering the cosmos, he discovers that he is in a much darker reality. Now an inmate in the Morleisx’s prison camp—Polorjx—on a strange planet called the Akrouix, he has two options: adapt or escape. But with the harsh living conditions of the camp and the abuse of power from both the Morleisx and the Chinese mafia, he realizes that adapting isn’t an option.

When an alien invasion lands on Earth, Friede knows that any hope of rescue from the U.S. government is gone—he’s on his own. It’s up to him to rally all of the prisoners to make an escape together, a task that proves difficult when he finds that his fellow inmates from across the globe don’t trust each other, and they certainly don’t trust an American government agent.

Together, this band of unlikely allies must not only face the perilous journey of escaping the Akrouix but uncover the reasons why they ended up there in the first place. The governments of Earth have much darker ties to the Akrouix than any of them could have imagined.

Can Will Friede and his group of escapees put aside their differences to survive the treacherous terrain of the Akrouix? And more importantly, can they save the world?

Parent Advisory: This book contains mature content that is not suitable for readers under the age of 18. The book includes scenes with graphic violence, sexual assault, and explicit language. Reader discretion is strongly advised. Young readers may find some of the themes and situations upsetting or confusing. Parental guidance is recommended.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Edgar Nguyen is a Vietnamese novelist living in Houston, Texas. His education in Literature, Media, and Marketing sparked his passion for writing, which he has been fueling for nearly a decade.

A true book lover, Edgar began his writing career by publishing Romance and Crime fiction stories on Wattpad and Culture articles on Vocal.Media. He has an affinity for all genres, but is particularly drawn to mystery, human history, and the history of the Earth. He brings all of these concepts into his debut futuristic sci-fi novel, The Akrouix: Into the New Cosmos, which he plans on turning into a series.

Edgar has proudly been learning English for over twenty years and has truly connected to the language through writing. Before settling down in Houston, he also spent three years living in Georgia and California. He currently works as an insurance agent, a job that he loves and thrives in. When he is not writing, Edgar loves traveling the world—particularly visiting his family in Vietnam—and takes inspiration everywhere he goes.

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

