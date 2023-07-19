Cycling Apparel Market Worth Is Poised To Reach Us$ 12.49 Billion By 2033

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cycling apparel market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 7.67 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 12.49 Million by registering a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2023-2033.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Cycling Apparel market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Cycling Apparels market.

Key Companies Profiled

Adidas Ag

Assos of Switzerland

Blacksheep

Upland Sports Group(Capo)

Giant Bicycle Inc

Rapha racing Limited

Specialized Bicycle Component

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Velocio International

Ornot

Key findings of the Cycling Apparels market study:

Regional breakdown of the Cycling Apparels market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Cycling Apparels vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Cycling Apparels market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Cycling Apparels market.

Competitive Landscape :

The cycling apparel market is highly unorganized as market comprises a large percentage of small players spread worldwide.

With growing popularity of cycling, manufacturers of cycling apparel competing in the international market are focusing on collaborative efforts with a view to organize the supply chain of the cycling apparel industry as well as advancements in cycling apparel that enhance comfort and usability.

In winter 2022, Assos of Switzerland launched an exclusive winter cycling apparel collection that helps in riding for longer durations despite fall’s unpredictable collections.

Ford has introduced cycling jacket that is a smart cycling apparel which has sleeves that light up to guide the rider on road. Such design innovations are expected to spur the demand for cycling apparel in turn favoring momentum of cycling apparel market during the forecast period.

Key Segments Profiled in the Cycling Apparel Industry Survey

Topwear : Jerseys Jackets T-shirts Body Warmers/Insulators Bottomwear Bib Shorts Tights and pants Gloves Accessories

Sales Channel : Sports Variety Stores Franchised Stores Sports Retail Chains Modern Trade Channels Direct-to-Customer Channel Third Party Online Channel

Demographics : Men Women Kids

Region : North America Latin America Europe APEJ Japan Middle East & Africa



Queries addressed in the Cycling Apparels market report:

Why are the Cycling Apparels market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Cycling Apparels market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Cycling Apparels market?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Cycling Apparels market?

