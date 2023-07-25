School of Sciences, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Motivates Participants to Uncover their Ikigai for a Gratifying Life

Jaipur, India, 2023-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — School of Sciences, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) organised a deeply engaging and introspective session on ‘Finding your Ikigai and Be the Best Version of Yourself’ on 13th July 2023. The highlight of the talk was the session on inner transformation by Ms. Nupur Tewari, Mindfulness coach and motivational speaker.

The session was a combination of virtual and offline modes and garnered an overwhelming response with over 400 participants who attended virtually and in-person from across the country. The main focus of the session was an assessment of Ikigai- The Secret to a Long and Happy Life, focusing on the spiritual phases of existence. Ms. Tewari’s session was very collaborative and ignited the participation of many attendees, which many opined was guiding them towards self-discovery and personal growth. She was also kind enough to share her discerning journey highlighting the influence of self-belief and determination, which led her to become an influential personality.

During the talk, attendees gained valuable insights, mainly the understanding that both ‘dev’ and ‘asura’ energies are part of each individual and the knowledge of how to invoke the good parts of their energies. Ms. Tewari also highlighted the importance of self-improvement as the basis of initiating a positive impact on one’s life, resonating with the philosophy that charity begins at home. Additionally, the session underlined the importance of constant work and efforts to bring about lasting change and the requirement to simplify one’s approach to life. The talk left participants immensely fulfilled, and many of them found it elevating and enlightening. The interactive Q&A, which followed this session allowed the participants to further dive deeper into the concepts shared by Ms. Nupur Tewari.

The event was successfully organised by the School of Sciences, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), and was a great sign of the institution’s commitment to providing treasured opportunities for personal growth and holistic education to its students. The motivational talk stimulated participants to embark on their journeys of self-realisation and becoming the best version of themselves.

Dr. Asha Rajiv, Director – IQAC & School of Sciences, JAIN (Deemed to be University) remarked, “This was a truly insightful session and was thoroughly informative to all participants. We are extremely grateful to Ms. Tewari for sharing her immense knowledge about Ikigai and how we can unlock our true potential. I am sure this session will get all the participants thinking deeply and using this knowledge in their day-to-day life.”

Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, “JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) was honoured to have Ms. Tewari as the speaker for a wonderful session. This session truly unlocked the power of the human mind and spirit. Every day we go about our lives without thinking too much about the present, but this is precisely what the session educated us about. Living in the present and unlocking our best energies is the best solution to living a happy and healthy life. We would like to thank Ms. Tewari for this thorough insightful session that will give all the participants food for thought. We are greatly thankful to Ms. Tewari for patiently answering all the participants’ questions, which is a testimony to its effectiveness.”

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University): Promoted by JAIN Group, the University is recognised among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurial and innovative thinking.