Accelerating Innovation: Automotive World China 2023 Unites Global Carmakers in Shenzhen, Pioneering the Future of NEV and ICV Industries

Shenzhen, China, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Shenzhen, the innovation hub of China’s Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is making bold moves in building a “next generation world-class automobile city.” As one of the most competitive and promising cities in the global new energy vehicle industry, Shenzhen is hosting the Automotive World China 2023 (AWC 2023). This prestigious exhibition aims to attract overseas carmakers, trade promotion departments, and auto industry parks, encouraging them to visit the exhibition in Shenzhen in October.

Aligned with Shenzhen Municipality’s “20+8” strategy, which focuses on fostering strategic emerging industries including intelligent connected vehicles, the city aims to consolidate its leading position in the new energy vehicle industry in China. AWC 2023 serves as a significant milestone in Shenzhen’s ambition to build a world-class automobile city. The event, scheduled from October 11th to 13th 2023 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, will bring together the entire new energy vehicle and intelligent connected vehicle industry from China and abroad.

Aligning with Shenzhen’s “20+8” Strategy to Build a “Next Generation World-Class Automobile City”

AWC 2023, sponsored by Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and organized by RX Greater China, perfectly aligns with Shenzhen’s global advantages in the new energy vehicle and intelligent connected vehicle industry. This exhibition will provide a crucial platform for trade and commerce, demonstrating the city’s commitment to becoming a hub for automotive manufacturing.

Presenting a World-Class Exhibitor Line-up with a 160,000 Square Meter Display Showcasing the Complete Industry Chain

RX is a world-class professional exhibition company with an international network spanning 47 countries and global marketing center. With years of experience in the automotive industry, it has organized over 10 major automotive industry exhibitions worldwide, including Automotive World in Japan, AMTS Shanghai, and Lightweight Asia, etc. Ms. Josephine Lee, Chief Operating Officer of RX Greater China, introduced at the event that AWC 2023 focuses on the entire process of new energy and intelligent connected vehicle design, ranging from research and development to manufacturing. It aims to facilitate the establishment of a complete industry chain and supply chain system, promote technological exchanges and business discussions, launch new products and technologies, drive cooperation in production capacity, import and export trade, and overseas expansion of automotive brands in the field of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles.

AWC 2023 will feature five main exhibition areas: NEV Drive Motor & Power Battery & Motor Control, Intelligent Vehicles, Auto Engineering & Assembly Technology, Smart Factory and Automation Technology and New Materials. Additionally, it will have four associated concurrent industry-themed exhibitions and one high-calibre main forum, the “China New Energy Vehicle Technology Conference,” along with over 50 technical conferences. These events will gather global automotive think tanks, industry leaders, and experts, aiding delegates in enhancing core competencies such as R&D capabilities, breakthroughs in key core technologies, and industrial quality.

AWC 2023 will feature an impressive line-up of exhibitors, including industry giants such as BYD micro, Bosch, Valeo, NEOLIX, AUTOSAR, FAVORED, Desay SV, Xiaopeng, Pony.ai, Hans Laser, LEASER X, AutoX, WeRide, HSAE, FANUC, MINO, Siemens, China AIE, Atlas, PIA, and many more. This diverse exhibitor lineup represents the most influential and representative players in the industry, making it a must-attend event for international carmakers and T1 suppliers.

Linking Global Opportunities through International Exchange

AWC 2023 will foster global business opportunities and facilitate the acceleration of overseas expansion for automotive companies. Collaborating with industry associations, consulates, and trade promotion departments from Germany, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Brazil, and other countries, the exhibition will host various themed activities including Country Day, Factory Visit and networking events. The show aims to attract about 4500 overseas visitors from key overseas market with its ever-largest host buyer program. It will also facilitate 2,000 business matchmaking sessions during the exhibition to promote exchanges and cooperation along the value chain, and to explore market opportunities between China and foreign countries.

Joint Efforts for Common Development

Shenzhen’s Bao’an District, known for its robust new energy vehicle industry, strongly supports and encourages local enterprises to participate in AWC 2023. Meanwhile, Shenzhen Pingshan District, with its expertise in R&D, design, production, and manufacturing of intelligent connected vehicles, will demonstrate the district’s advantages in “smart vehicles” and the commercialization of autonomous driving.

AWC 2023 invites all stakeholders from the global automotive industry to join this grand event at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center from October 11th to 13th 2023 and to discover dazzling innovative applications and smart manufacturing technologies to help you build highly competitive NEV and ICV products in the fast-evolving auto market.

For further information or inquires about the expo, please visit https://www.automotiveworld.cn/en-gb.html