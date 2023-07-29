Global Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.5% by 2027

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ —

A typical method for examining the biological and chemical properties of molecules is Q-TOF mass spectrometry. In the field of life sciences, Q-TOF mass spectrometers are frequently employed to describe and sequence proteins. This method discovers and quantifies important proteins implicated in disease and altered phenotypes and recognizes diagnostic biomarkers for treatment. Technological advancements in Q-TOF mass spectrometry have made it possible to quickly circulate high-resolution test results.

The market for Q-TOF mass spectrometry systems is anticipated to grow as a result of factors such as the expansion of Q-TOF mass spectrometer applications in pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms and the expansion of research and development initiatives in the industry. Supportive programs by government organizations and a growing emphasis on producing high-quality goods are the two main drivers of the Q-TOF mass spectrometry market expansion.

Due to their speed and suitability for quantitative analysis, Q-TOF mass spectrometry instruments are a preferred option for chemists creating combinatorial libraries. They are widely used in medical research, forensics, food hygiene, ecological assessment, and the development of novel medications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Q-TOF mass spectrometry market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2027.

The market in Germany is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2027.

The Japan market for Q-TOF mass spectrometry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

Demand for Q-TOF mass spectrometry in pharmaceuticals is expected to rise faster at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2027.

"Growing usage of Q-TOF mass spectrometry techniques, particularly in biotechnology, rising demand for cutting-edge equipment, and growing emphasis on R&D in the healthcare sector are the main factors driving market expansion," says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Market participants are consistently working to improve their current products and introduce new, high-end mass spectrometer devices. To help researchers get better results, key firms are creating solutions that are simple to use and offer better results. For industry growth, major manufacturers are concentrating on strategic initiatives such as partnerships and the launch and marketing of new goods.

For instance,

Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced upgraded mass spectrometry and automation software solutions to fulfil regulatory compliance guidelines. All of Agilent’s LCMS systems now have compliance features for LC/TOF and LC/Q-TOF in MassHunter and BioConfirm, guaranteeing that they all meet the regulatory requirements of users.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players are concentrating on providing better solutions to drive their market growth. Top companies have a large global presence and a diversified and technologically advanced product line.

For instance,

Intabio and Bruker collaborated to develop a cutting-edge interface for their UHR-QTOF mass spectrometers. Intabio will work with Bruker to develop the necessary hardware and software to link the Blaze instrument to a Bruker MS.

Segments of Q-TOF Mass Spectrometry Industry Research

By Type: Below 2000 FWHM 2000-5000 FWHM Above 5000 FWHM

By Application: Biotechnology Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage Testing Environmental Testing Petrochemicals Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Q-TOF mass spectrometry market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (below 2000 FWHM, 2000-5000 FWHM, above 5000 FWHM) and application (biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage testing, environmental testing, petrochemicals, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

