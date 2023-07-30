Soil Analysis Technology Market Is Estimated To Surpass A Valuation Of US$ 1.26 Bn By 2032

The global soil analysis technology market is set to be worth US$ 684 Mn in 2022, and estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.26 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032.As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, revenue from soil analysis technology accounted for around 5.7% share in the global environmental testing market in 2021.

Increased pollution and natural soil erosion have increased the revenue of the agricultural testing business globally. Soil analysis technology is vital in improving land quality since it inspects the soil to see if the conditions are suitable for agricultural activity. Where the soil is acidic, materials such as lime are utilized to neutralize the pH.

Soil analysis and testing services are only available in a few areas. The dependability of off-site soil testing laboratories will rise in the future as technology advances.

Competitive Landscape:

According to Fact.MR, the soil analysis technology market is highly concentrated, with tier-1 players accounting for approximately 38% of the market in 2021. Tier-1 players are concerned with operational efficiency, dependability, and technological developments in soil testing; whereas, tier-2 players compete on pricing.

Key Developments:

  • In 2021, AgroLab Inc. was acquired by Matrix Sciences Inc. This acquisition was to provide an expansion of services such as soil testing, pesticide testing, and more.
  • In 2021, Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc. acquired a license for the Be-Crop, Biome Makers soil biology test.
  • In 2019, ALS Limited divested its China-based environmental business to SUEZ Company.

Key Players:

  • ALS Ltd
  • Bureau Veritas
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • SGS SA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Regional Analysis:

In Japan, soil testing is divided into three levels. Agricultural companies have approved facilities such as simple soil testing, which provide its members with information on the primary chemical features of the soil, including soil fertility and nutrient tests. Agricultural extension offices conduct detailed soil testing. The majority of soil testing services in the country are covered by government initiatives, which has resulted in the low cost of these services in the country. By 2032, Japan is expected to have a 12.6% market share.

Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Technology:
    • Hardware and Devices
    • Applications and Platforms
  • By Application:
    • Safety Testing
    • Heavy Metal Testing
    • Toxin Testing
    • Pathogen Testing
    • Pesticides Testing
    • Soil Fertility Testing
    • Nutrient Testing
    • Quality Assurance
  • By End User:
    • Retail Users / Farmers
    • Agriculture Institutes and Research Centers
    • Universities and Colleges
    • Corporates and Companies
    • Government Departments

