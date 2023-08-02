Adoption of Material Handling Robots Sector: 2023-2030 Market Research Insights

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-02 — /EPR Network/ —

Material Handling Robots Industry | Forecast 2030

Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book – Automated Guided Vehicles, Autonomous Mobile Robot, Collaborative Robots Market

The global AGV, AMR, and cobots markets combine to account for USD 7.34 billion in revenue in 2021, which is expected to reach USD 31.07 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 17.4% over the forecast period. The combination bundle is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

Markets Covered Material Handling Robots Industry USD 7.34 billion in 2021 17.4% CAGR (2022 – 2030) Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Market Size USD 3.81 billion in 2021 10.2% CAGR (2022 – 2030) Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) Market Size USD 2.52 billion in 2021 16.8% CAGR (2022 – 2030) Collaborative Robots (cobots) Market Size USD 1.01 billion in 2021 31.5% CAGR (2022 – 2030)

Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Access the Global Material Handling Robots Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Automated Guided Vehicle Market Growth & Trends

The global automated guided vehicle market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) have transformed the way materials can be moved within the manufacturing and distribution facilities. In a production environment where several operations are carried out simultaneously, these vehicles ensure a predictable and reliable transfer of raw materials and manufactured products from one point to another within the facility, thereby eliminating any potential disruption in production.

These vehicles can operate safely around structures, machinery, and employees, as they are equipped with accessories, such as camera vision and LiDAR sensors, which help detect junctions, identify floor signs, and avoid collisions with any obstacle. For instance, in November 2021, Quanergy Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based company that offers an AI-powered LiDAR platform, launched the new M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensors for automation. The newly launched LiDAR sensor is light in weight, broad 360°, with a sensing capability of up to 200 meters used in mobile robotics, AGVs, warehouse logistics applications, and port automation.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Growth & Trends

The global autonomous mobile robots market size is expected to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have triggered a paradigm shift in the way tasks, such as material picking, handling, and sorting, that are commonly associated with manufacturing and distribution are performed. These robots can ensure the reliable handling of raw materials and manufactured items within distribution and production facilities, thereby eliminating disruptions in operations.

These robots are typically equipped with different sensors, such as LiDAR sensors, to navigate equipment and worker safety. For instance, in May 2022, Qualcomm introduced the Robotics RB6 platform, a high-end hardware development kit that can serve as the brains for commercial drones, autonomous robots, and delivery robots. It also unveiled a brand-new RB5 reference design, based on the RB5 platform used in millions of systems, that includes all the hardware and sensors needed to develop AMRs.

Collaborative Robots Market Growth & Trends

The global collaborative robots market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.04 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 32.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be credited to the growing inclination of industries toward collaborative robots or cobots to automate manufacturing processes.

Over the past few years, the growing interest in robot technology across various industries has positively impacted the collaborative robots industry. Unlike conventional industrial robots, cobots are developed to operate at par with their human counterparts. They are mobile and can be easily moved from one area of a manufacturing facility to another. Moreover, they can be programmed with ease, are more cost-effective than their fixed counterparts, and can be used in a wide range of low-speed, repetitive applications.

The increasing need for highly efficient and user-friendly robots that do not require highly skilled experts for deployment and functioning has created a significant demand for software platforms. These platforms allow the integration of robots, motion control, and the generation of an interface that enables the programming of such robots. For instance, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has launched a cobot named MELFA ASSISTA equipped with RT VisualBox, the company’s engineering software. This software allows the intuitive creation of operating sequences by connecting block diagrams in a chain of events, including linking with other devices, such as cameras and the hands of the robot.

Competitive Insights

The key market players in the Material Handling Equipment markets, such as ABB, Bleum, Clearpath Robotics, GreyOrange, Inc., Harvest Automation, inVia Robotics, Boston Dynamics, IAM Robotics, Inc., KUKA AG, and Teradyne Inc., are continuously seeking various initiatives such as strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new development launches. These vendors bear expertise in the Material Handling Equipment industry and have strategic footprints across various parts of the world. Hence, these companies have successfully defended their position in the market.

This section in the final deliverables also highlights various strategic initiatives taken by the key companies in the recent past that strongly impact this market space. The market has witnessed several new product launches in recent years. For instance, In May 2022, ABB launched material-handling robots for electric vehicle battery production. With its improved speed, precision, and robust construction, the robot can increase productivity and performance with higher uptime. In October 2022, Vecna Robotics announced hardware upgrades and a significant software release for the AFL-class autonomous forklift it provides. By optimizing material transport between other machinery and equipment on warehouse and factory floors, the new capabilities expand the company’s reach.

