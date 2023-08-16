Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Ranchi Schedules the Medical Evacuation Service on Time

Ranchi, India, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — With an aim to be available throughout the day or night an ambulance company is serving the needs of the people by delivering risk-free and non-troublesome air and train ambulance service. The Air and Train Ambulance from Ranchi that we at Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance provide come equipped with the latest life-saving supplies installed as per the underlying medical condition of the patients. We don’t put stress over the health of the patients and perform the evacuation process efficiently and accommodate a medical team to offer medical attention to the patients until the process of evacuation gets over.

We assemble and handle every detail associated with the process of evacuation in a streamlined manner. With the provision of bed-to-bed transfer, our team remains dedicated to following the patient from the time of pick-up to their delivery at the hospital. We at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Ranchi are specialized in transferring patients to and from the hospitals with care, comfort, and safety and make sure they travel in a stress-free environment.

Being a Resourceful Means of Transport Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Raipur is Considered Effective

We at Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Raipur operate to improvise patient care and safety throughout the process of evacuation and present services that do not trouble the ailing individuals in times of emergency. We have ambulance carriers with best-in-line supplies and advancements to ensure the journey doesn’t seem to be troublesome at any point. We offer air and train ambulances as per the necessities of the patients including those that are equipped with life-saving tools that add to the comfort and safety of the patients.

The process of availing of the services offered by Air and Train Ambulance Services in Raipur is extremely easy as the requester has to contact the helpline number and gets to talk to our customer support to discuss their respective necessities. Then the case is transferred to the case managers who schedule the evacuation mission keeping in mind the requirements of the patients. We then arrange a ground ambulance so as to shift the patient to the sending airport and load the patient inside the aircraft carrier with the help of an automated stretcher system. The patient is then shifted to the medical center via ICU equipped airliner that has all the essential medical facilities.