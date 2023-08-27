Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna is Shifting Patients with Swiftness and Safety

Patna, India, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Arranging medical transportation within the golden hour of a medical emergency can be extremely beneficial for the patient as their lives can be saved due to early access to any medical center. No other medium of medical transport is considered more effective than an air ambulance offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance which is dedicated to arranging Air Ambulance from Patna within minimal waiting time and never lets patients wait for extra hours other than the allotted time schedule. All our efforts are laid in composing a stress-free, time-efficient, and non-troublesome medical transportation service for patients who long for it in the midst of medical emergencies.

We outfit the entire aircraft carrier with best-in-line equipment that makes the journey trouble-free and comfortable, and patients can be kept stabilized with the help of this equipment so that the journey gets completed effectively. Our properly cleaned and sanitized air ambulances provide the best flying experience to the patients and the avoidance of infections can be done due to this. We at Air Service in Ambulance Patna have been offering the right support to the patients and never caused any complications while the journey is in progress.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi Depicts a Safety-Compliant Air Medical Transportation

The ISO 9001:2015 certification ended up making Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi the best medical evacuation company that is involved in offering the right solution for relocating critical patients to their choice of healthcare center. We have an aero-medically certified team that is considered effective in offering the right care, support, medical attention, and assistance to the patients so that they can travel without experiencing any medical complications on the way.

At an event, we at Air Ambulance in Delhi got contacted for an air medical transfer of a patient who was suffering from a critical disorder and needed quick medical support. We became available without wasting any time and right after collecting all the information related to the patient we transferred him from Patna to Delhi. But as soon as we covered half the distance, the patient started getting seizures and attacks. The medical team available I board was prepared for any emergency incident and headed toward the patient to offer the necessary medication. The patient got back to normal and the rest of the journey was completed without trouble caused to the ailing individual on the way.