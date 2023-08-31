Lucintel Forecasts Stretch Sleeve & Shrink Sleeve Label Market to Reach $19.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve label market is projected to reach an estimated $19.0 billion by 2028 from $14.0 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for polymer films and anti-counterfeiting features and escalating need for packaging materials that are biodegradable, low-density, and environmentally friendly.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve label market by product type (shrink sleeve and stretch sleeve), material (PVC, PET, PE, OPP & OPS, and others), end use industry (food, soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, cosmetics & household, pharmaceutical, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“PVC market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve label market is segmented into PVC, PET, PE, OPP & OPS, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the PVC market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing usage of PVC sleeve labels in various end use industries because to their affordability, better dimensional stability, and sustainability.

“Within the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve label market, the food segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the food segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the wide application of these printed labels on food products because of their tamper-evident feature and high-quality visuals and text on these labels for branding purposes.

“Asia pacific will dominate the stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve label market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region due to the huge demand for packaged foods among population, widespread availability of affordable polymer films, and on-going urbanization in the region.

Major players of stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve label market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Berry Plastic, Klockner Pentaplast, Bemis Company, Taghleef Industries, and Amcor are among the major stretch sleeve & shrink sleeve label providers.

