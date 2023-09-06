PARENTNashik Wins Prestigious Award for Robotic Spot Welding Gun Parts Exporter in India 2023

Pune, India, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Sneha Patil, the founder and driving force behind the highly acclaimed brand PARENTNashik, has been bestowed with the prestigious recognition of being the best exporter of robotic spot-welding gun parts in India. The award was presented to her by the esteemed Dr. D G Singh, the founder of the Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI), during a ceremony held in Pune on September 2nd.

PARENTNashik, under the astute leadership of Sneha Patil, has consistently delivered high-quality products and unmatched service in the field of robotic spot-welding gun parts. This accolade not only recognizes the exceptional achievements of PARENTNashik but also acknowledges Sneha Patil’s tireless efforts and commitment to excellence in the industry.

The Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) plays a vital role in bringing together industry leaders and organizations from the automotive sector in India. With their focus on promoting innovation, quality, and growth, AACCI recognizes and honors individuals and companies that have made remarkable contributions to the industry.

Dr. D G Singh, the revered founder of AACCI, personally presented the award to Sneha Patil at the ceremony. He commended her for her outstanding work in establishing PARENTNashik as a leading exporter of robotic spot-welding gun parts in India. The award is a testament to Sneha Patil’s expertise, dedication, and unwavering commitment to delivering superior products and services.

Sneha Patil expressed her gratitude to AACCI for this prestigious recognition and extended her appreciation to her team at PARENTNashik for their unwavering support and outstanding work. She reiterated her commitment to delivering cutting-edge products and continuously improving their offerings to meet the evolving needs of their customers.

PARENTNashik is a renowned brand known for its wide range of high-quality robotic spot-welding gun parts. They have established themselves as a trusted partner to numerous clients across India and have strengthened their presence in the global market specially in Europe and USA. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, PARENTNashik has set new benchmarks in the industry.

CE Shreekant Patil congratulates Sneha Patil for her dedication and hard work at PARENTNashik.

