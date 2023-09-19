Life-Saving Air Medical Transportation Offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Patient safety is the key to making an evacuation process successful, and the availability of life support equipment and intensive care units inside the ambulance carrier and be instrumental in making the journey as comfortable as possible. For the risk-free relocation of the patients, Vedanta Air Ambulance is offering journey via Air Ambulance from Mumbai that remains outfitted with best-in-line equipment and life-saving gadgets that are designed to keep the health of the patients stable until the evacuation process comes to an end.

Our aviation team is equally qualified and expert in managing the entire in-flight operation effectively by first managing the cabin pressure and keeping it balanced for the patients to travel without any complication. Our service is tailored to meet the urgent requirements of the patients and ensure the evacuation mission doesn’t seem to be risk implied at any point. We have offered Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai to Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities and even to foreign countries alike.

Managing the Evacuation Mission Effectively, Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Chennai Never Fails to Satisfy Patients

We at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Chennai can accommodate a companion from the family of the patient and ensure the journey turns out to be stress-free by all means for the ailing individual. We are experts in offering both domestic and international transports, typically without charging any out-of-pocket expense for the patient, and keeping the booking process transparent from start to finish. We have plenty of years of experience in managing the process of air medical transportation, and we have to date never caused any fatalities while shifting patients to the selected destination.

The call-taking team at Air Ambulance in Chennai received a call stating the need for urgent medical transportation so as to shift a patient to a healthcare facility in Mumbai from Chennai. The patient had suffered a brain stroke recently and was in severe need of medical treatment. While shifting the patient we got to know that he was experiencing some kind of trouble. The medical team following on board was quick to offer a medical checkup and came to the conclusion that the patient was panicking and his blood pressure was rising due to that. We quickly offered the right medication to normalize the BP and ensure he was kept in a calm state until the evacuation process was concluded.