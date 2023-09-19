Prime Healthcare Visionary Dr. Prem Reddy Recognized with Healthcare Lifetime Achievement Award

Ontario, California, 2023-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Prem Reddy, Chairman, President and CEO of Prime Healthcare, received the prestigious Healthcare Lifetime Achievement Award from the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce – USA during a ceremony in Farmington Hills, Michigan attended by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other dignitaries.

Headquartered in Michigan, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC-USA) provides support and resources to Indian American business owners. The IACC’s Lifetime Achievement Award recognized Dr. Reddy for his visionary leadership that has saved and improved hospitals across the nation, including Garden City Hospital in Garden City and Lake Huron Medical Center in Port Huron, Michigan.

Dr. Reddy was honored by Governor Whitmer at the IACC Annual Mixer that also included special guests Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II; Deputy Attorney General Fadwa Hammoud; Consul General of India Shri Somnath Ghosh; Consul General of Mexico Roberto Nicolas; Chairman of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association Bharat Patel; Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin; Congressman Shri Thanedar; Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan; Jay Desai, CEO of Bamboo Health and various other elected officials and dignitaries.

In presenting the award, Governor Whitmer acknowledged Dr. Reddy as an integral part of the “rich diversity and economic power of Michigan’s Indian American community. There are business owners and entrepreneurs here, doctors and lawyers, and since it is almost football season Spartans and Wolverines… Michigan is a better, stronger state because of this community.”

“Thanks to Dr. Reddy’s vision and determination, Garden City Hospital is a thriving community hospital that provides clinically excellent care to all who come through our doors,” said Saju George, Prime Healthcare Region V CEO. “As part of a growing family of Prime hospitals here in Michigan, our patients and families benefit from the strength and resources of a premier, nationwide health system while receiving care tailored to their unique needs.”

Dr. Reddy, a cardiologist from humble beginning in rural India, founded Prime Healthcare in 2001 with a mission to save hospitals to serve communities, and Prime has grown to 45 hospitals in 14 states with more than 50,000 employees and physicians. With a career of distinguished service, Dr. Reddy has been continuously recognized nationally and globally for his visionary leadership and philanthropic endeavors. A physician, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Reddy’s life work has been to not only save and transform community hospitals, but to give back directly to communities locally and globally through charitable initiatives that advance medicine and education.

In 2018, Dr. Reddy’s legacy was extended to medical education with the founding of the California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM), one of the nation’s newest medical schools located in San Bernardino County, California. With a goal of promoting health equity and addressing the physician shortage, CUSM advances the art and science of medicine through innovative medical education and research. The university includes a School of Medicine MD program and a master’s degree program with a mission to inspire, motivate and empower future physicians and leaders to serve underserved areas. CUSM celebrated its first graduation on May 21, 2022, with special appreciation from Governor Newsom, First Lady Newsom and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

In addition to his recognition in Michigan, Dr. Reddy was recently honored with a lifetime achievement award from the North American Telugu Association (NATA) advisory council and governing board and a Presidential Appreciation and Achievement Award by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) during their 2023 Annual Convention.

To learn more about Dr. Reddy, please visit www.primehealthcare.com

