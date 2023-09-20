Highly-Functional Material Week TOKYO 2023 Gears Up for Cutting-Edge Material Showcase

TOKYO, Japan, 2023-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — The eagerly anticipated Highly-Functional Material Week TOKYO, taking place from October 4 to 6 at the renowned Makuhari Messe in Tokyo, is poised to become a convergence of the world’s most advanced material technologies, featuring a platform for networking, learning, and business negotiations.

Concurrently held with the world-renowned FINETECH JAPAN, the world’s leading display industry show and Photonix Expo, the international hub for laser and photonics technologies, Highly-functional Material Week TOKYO is a must-attend event for anyone interested in cutting-edge developments in advanced materials, displays, lasers, and photonics. FINETECH JAPAN and Photonix will fuse with Highly-functional Material Week to create an all-in-one platform for various materials, processing, and inspection technologies.

The Highly-functional Material Week TOKYO 2023 will also encompass seven specialised shows, each tailored to cater to specific domains of material technology. These shows include FILMTECH JAPAN which serves as a showcase for cutting-edge films and coatings driving advancements across industries. PLASTIC JAPAN offers a comprehensive display of innovative plastic materials, covering raw materials, additives, molding, processing machinery, and recycling technologies. METAL JAPAN unveils the latest breakthroughs in metalworking, highlighting the potential of metals in diverse applications. CERAMIC JAPAN explores the frontiers of ceramics technology and its applications in modern manufacturing.

Meanwhile, the Adhesion & Bonding Expo emphasizes the critical role of adhesives in joining and bonding materials for enhanced performance. Sustainable Material Expo showcases eco-friendly materials, such as biodegradable resins and cellulose, reshaping industries with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Lastly, Paint & Coating JAPAN presents the latest paint and coating technologies for various sectors, including automobiles, electronics, building fields, and more.

What sets Highly-functional Material Week TOKYO apart is not only the diverse array of exhibitions but also the opportunities it provides for on-the-spot business negotiations. Attendees will be able to witness live demonstrations of state-of-the-art material technologies and learn from a dynamic lineup of keynote speakers and experts from across the globe.

The conference programme will cover a special keynote session from BASF South-East Asia’s President, Carola Richter, on the road to net zero in 2050 for sustainable materials. Additionally, there will be discussions on XR megatrends and displays, proposing laser solutions for battery manufacturing, efforts to reduce the environmental impact of carbon fibre composite materials for aircraft, expanding applications of cellulose nanofibers, and more.

In addition to these enlightening sessions, prominent companies including Toray Industries Inc., Dai Nippon Printing, Sharp Display Technology Corp, and many more, will present their strategies and prospects, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to glimpse into the future of materials technology. Best of all, these conference sessions are free to attend, but applications will be closed as soon as all seats are fully booked.

Professionals and enthusiasts from related industries are encouraged to mark their calendars and join over 50,000 industry professionals to witness the future of materials firsthand.

For more information and to register for the event, visit the Highly-functional Material Week TOKYO official website (www.material-expo.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html).