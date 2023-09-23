Dixon Dental Center Offers Solutions For All Age Ranges

Idaho Falls, ID, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Meeting the needs of clients’ dental issues, from disease prevention to a cosmetic makeover, entails one priority for the family-owned Dixon Dental Center in Idaho Falls – a great smile.

Many people tend to put off going to the dentist for many reasons, but even a general lookover is highly important to help maintain teeth and gum health at any age and to allow a dentist to establish any underlying problems.

“Our goal is to assist each patient in achieving and maintaining long-term dental health and a beautiful smile at any age,” said Lorin E. Dixon, DMD, who runs Dixon Dental Center with his wife, Melissa, a trained dentist.

The Center offers solutions for children through to seniors, with solutions to fit the very needs of the person in the dental chair. They offer pediatric dentistry and are trained to provide care and attention to baby teeth to the health needs of teenagers.

Their services help educate children, and their families are developing habits that prevent tooth decay. The Center recommends seeing young patients every six months for check-ups and cleans.

As a person enters adulthood, the Dixons recommend maintaining those regular check-ups. These can help uncover any required treatment, from dental implants and even oral surgery.

“With our office, you will experience a fresh approach to your dental care,” commented Mr Dixon. “We get to know you, your dental goals and concerns and your current dental condition. We can then provide a comprehensive list of general, restorative and cosmetic dental services to meet your needs.”

They offer endodontic treatment (or root canal therapy), which is performed to save the natural tooth. Endodontics is the treatment of the inside of the tooth. An inflamed or infected pulp is carefully cleaned and shaped then the space is filled and sealed. Afterwards, a crown or restoration is placed on the tooth to protect and restore the tooth to full function.

The dentists and their teams are also geared toward achieving successful results for seniors when they need dental maintenance, check-ups, and treatment, which is critical to ensuring good oral health.

Among their many services is making and fitting dentures to replace missing teeth. “can not only restore your smile but aid in chewing, speech and support facial muscles for a more youthful appearance,” said Mr Dixon.

Dixon Dental Center offers several denture options depending on your current condition and desires. There is also a range of financial investments depending on the type of teeth and how the denture is made.

Other options include dental crowns placed over a tooth to cover, protect, and restore your tooth’s shape when minimal tooth structure remains. A dental bridge may be required: two crowns that go over two anchoring teeth and are attached to artificial teeth, filling the gap created by one or more missing teeth.

Dental bridges are highly durable and will last many years; however, they may need replacement or need to be re-cemented due to normal wear.

To book an appointment at Dixon Dental Center, contact (208) 524-2771 or click on their website to see their range of services.