RX Japan Spotlights Agriculture, Horticulture, and Work Tool Innovation at Premier Event Line-up

Chiba, Japan, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is set to unveil a remarkable convergence of industry insights and innovation as it hosts Agri Week, Gardex, and Tool Japan this 11-13 October 2023 at Makuhari Messe, Japan. These concurrent exhibitions will serve as an instrumental one-stop destination for industry professionals, business owners, and retailers seeking to explore the latest trends in agriculture, horticulture, outdoor living, work tools, hardware, and more, opening opportunities for new investments and business growth.

Agri Week serves as a global hub for agricultural innovation. This show is designed to bring together farmers, agricultural cooperatives, manufacturers, and industry leaders from around the world. Visitors of Agri Week can experience live demonstrations of agricultural machinery and drones, learn new sustainable farming practices, and explore innovative solutions for crop management. Some of the notable companies exhibiting include Ntt Data, Hitachi Solutions West Japan, Orkel, and more.

Gardex, on the other hand, offers a unique display of gardening, outdoor living, and outdoor furnishing products. Aside from exotic plants, a full range of outdoor gear, landscaping materials, garden accessories, and exterior products will be seen on the show floor. Brands like Jumoku New Theory and Kankyo Daizen will showcase a collection of specialised tree fertiliser nutrition and liquid compost products, respectively. As for equipment, visitors can visit AquaLean’s booth for high-quality garden watering products, hose connectors, and planter pots.

Tool Japan will bring the work tools, hardware, and construction sectors into the spotlight. This is the place to explore the latest tools, safety equipment, paint, adhesive, and construction gear. From cutting-edge power tools that redefine efficiency to sustainable building materials that promote eco-conscious construction, Tool Japan will be the ultimate resource for home centres, engineers, tool shops, and other businesses. Among the exhibitors at the event will be Converse Japan, Alton, Litheli Japan, and hundreds more local and international companies.

By hosting Agri Week, Gardex, and Tool Japan simultaneously, RX Japan aims to provide a comprehensive perspective on the agriculture, horticulture, and hardware sectors. This innovative approach allows attendees to gain first-hand knowledge of the latest trends across multiple sectors, establish connections with industry leaders, see and compare products in person, and learn invaluable insights for businesses looking to enhance their operations and make informed investments.

Save the date for this transformative event, set to reshape the future of agriculture, horticulture, and hardware innovation. For registration and further information, visit Agri Week at www.agriexpo-week.jp, Gardex at https://www.gardex.jp/en-gb.html, and Tool Japan at https://www.tooljapan.jp/en-gb.html.