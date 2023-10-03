Babin Dental Announces One-Day Exclusive Deal: $500 Off Invisalign + Free Consultation On October 12th!

Baton Rouge, LA, 2023-Oct-03 — /EPR Network/ — For one day only on October 12th, Babin Dental offers a great deal: 500 off Invisalign, a free consultation, and whitening trays, giving an affordable opportunity for a smile makeover.

Your smile transformation awaits! For 24 hours only, Babin Dental presents an Invisalign special offer to give you the straight, stunning smile you’ve always desired. Save $500 and get a free consultation and whitening trays.

The dental office unveils deals for unforgettable grins – it’s the 12th or never! Dr. Stephanie Babin, a familiar face dedicated to creating beautiful smiles in Baton Rouge, expresses her enthusiasm for the event. “At Babin Dental, we try our best to help our community achieve optimal oral health. This special offer is our way of making advanced dental care accessible to everyone, ensuring that beautiful smiles are within reach.”

Dr. Randy Babin emphasizes their commitment to continuous learning and cutting-edge dentistry. “We are excited to bring the latest dental technology to Baton Rouge. Our patients deserve the best, and we strive to exceed expectations by providing top-notch care with a personal touch.” If you want to avail this offer, visit our website on babindental.com for more information. Call our dentists in Baton Rouge, LA, today and take one step towards achieving a picture-perfect smile with Invisalign aligners at Babin Dental.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Randy Babin

Dentist

Babin Dental

225-590-3835

babindental@gmail.com

About Babin Dental:

At Babin Dental, our commitment is unwavering — we are dedicated to enhancing our valued patients’ health, appearance, self-confidence, and overall quality of life. Recognizing that good oral health is integral to overall well-being, our team prioritizes your dental needs. We take pride in delivering exceptional dental care within a comfortable environment, ensuring a serene and relaxing experience during every dental treatment.