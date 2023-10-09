Cell Culture Industry: List of Emerging Players and Their Geographical Presence

Cell Culture Industry Data Book – Cell Culture, Cell Culture Media, 3D Cell Culture, Primary Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s Cell Culture Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

3D Cell Culture Market Report Highlights

The global 3D Cell Culture Market size was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.74% from 2022 to 2030.

  • The scaffold-based technology segment dominated the market in 2022 with a revenue share of 48.85% and is attributed to the increasing application of scaffold-based cultures in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine applications
  • Stem cell research & tissue engineering held the largest share of 33.76% in 2022, whereas the cancer institute segment is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, and the benefits offered by 3D cell cultures in cancer research
  • In the end-use segment, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies dominated the market with a revenue share of 46.34%. The higher revenue growth is attributed to the continuous growth and commercial success of biopharmaceuticals coupled with the expanding portfolio of the major pharmaceutical companies
  • North America region dominated the global market in 2022 with a revenue share of 45.58%, owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, developed economies, the presence of key players, and various strategic initiatives undertaken by them

Global 3D Cell Culture Market Share, by Technology, 2021 (%)

Primary Cell Culture Market Report Highlights

The global Primary Cell Culture Market size was valued at USD 3.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.66% from 2022 to 2030.

  • By product, the reagent and supplements segment dominated with a share of 37.67% in 2022, due availability of a wide range of high-quality reagents and supplements tailored for specific cell types and research applications
  • By separation method, the enzymatic degradation segment dominated the market with a share of 32.15% in 2022, due to the advantages of this method such as less damage to cultures, a relatively short turnaround time, and a high output of sample representation
  • By cell type, the animal cells segment dominated the market with a share of 59.41% in 2022. The high growth of the segment is attributed to the versatility, wide availability, and established research protocols for this cell type
  • By application, the cell & gene therapy development segment dominated the market with a share of 39.45% in 2022, due to the rapidly growing field of regenerative medicine and the increasing demand for personalized therapies
  • North America established a strong regional position in the global market with a 41.52% share in 2022 due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and favorable government policies

Competitive Landscape

To maintain a significant share in the market, key participants are undertaking various initiatives and implementing business strategies, such as product launches, product portfolio expansion, reinforcement and stabilizing the distribution network, and manufacturing capacity expansion and geographic reach expansion through acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership.

Key players operating in the Cell Culture Industry are:

  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • VWR International
  • PromoCell GmbH
  • Bio-Techne Corporation
  • BioSpherix, Ltd.

