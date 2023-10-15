Startup India Mentor CE Shreekant Patil Joins Forces with E-Cell, IIT Bombay Eureka2023 Competition

Mumbai, India, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Startup India mentor Shreekant Patil is excited to announce his recent collaboration with E-Cell, IIT Bombay, Eureka business model competition to further support and empower the Indian startup ecosystem. With his extensive experience and expertise in the field, Shreekant Patil aims to drive innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth by offering mentorship and guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs to elevate startup from idea to enterprise.

As a recognized mentor under the prestigious Startup India initiative, Shreekant Patil has been actively involved in nurturing and empowering startups across the country. His association with the government of India and now being empanelled with E-Cell, IIT Bombay, and 26th edition of Eureka2023 competition further strengthens his commitment to fostering entrepreneurial spirit and propelling the startup ecosystem to new heights. E-Cell, IIT Bombay, is widely regarded as one of the premier entrepreneurship cells in India, providing a platform for budding entrepreneurs to learn, network, and showcase their ideas. Through this collaboration, Shreekant Patil will work closely with E-Cell, IIT Bombay, sharing his experiences, insights, and industry knowledge to guide students and startups on their entrepreneurial journey.

Furthermore, Shreekant Patil’s association with Eureka 2023 competition, the annual business model competition hosted by IIT Bombay, will provide him with an incredible platform to offer guidance and mentorship to participants from all walks of life. Eureka serves as a catalyst for turning innovative ideas into successful ventures and Shreekant Patil’s involvement will undoubtedly add immense value to the event. With his friendly and patient approach, Shreekant Patil is committed to helping entrepreneurs overcome hurdles, develop robust business models, and unlock their full potential. He believes that by fostering an entrepreneurial mindset, the Indian startup ecosystem can continue to grow, innovate, and thrive. Shreekant Patil’s collaboration with E-Cell, IIT Bombay, and Eureka is a significant step towards accelerating the pace of entrepreneurship in India. Together, they aim to empower and nurture budding entrepreneurs, providing them with the necessary knowledge, resources, and mentorship required to build successful and sustainable startups.

For more details contact – Meet Jain, E-Cell, Eureka 2023 ( 7506171988 | 8889172125 )