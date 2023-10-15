GOLFHŌM Announces the Launch of its Global Vacation Rental Platform for Golfers

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Golfhōm, the first-to-market worldwide vacation rental platform aimed at the golf travel market is now live and open for business at https://golfhom.com. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and Charleston, SC.

Golfhōm was founded in 2020, and launched its live platform in 2023. CEO and co-founder Scott Prestin came up with the idea for the golfer-centric vacation rental platform while planning a friend’s bachelor party excursion. The company has signed OTA/partner agreements with industry listing channel managers Nextpax and Rentals United.

Golfhōm looks and operates like any other modern vacation rental platform – the two main variations are golf-traveler-friendly search options and golf-related content and discounts for its users.

Travelers can search for Golfhōm vacation rentals by 38,000+ global golf course names, major golf tournaments or simply by a normal city/state location query. Every rental property has the nearby golf club options posted on its listing page. Users can click on any said course for a pop-up “Golfhōm Course Index” card with info and links related to that particular course.

Golfhōm also offers its users a growing variety of golf and travel related content and discounts on partner gear and golf clothing. In addition to those features, golf packages and tee time bookings will be available to users on the platform in the coming months.

