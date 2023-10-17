Restore Your Salt Lake City Living to Fresh and Clean with Local Heating and Cooling Services

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, 2023-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Everyone deserves to relax and breathe easy in their homes. At Apex Clean Air Heating & Air Conditioning, they understand the importance of having a comfortable and healthy living space. As a trusted HVAC contractor in Salt Lake City, they provide top-notch services to help homeowners achieve ideal indoor air quality.

As a local HVAC contractor, the company offers many HVAC services to provide fresh and clean living to their clients. The company’s mission is to lower energy costs and provide the healthiest quality air possible. These contractors strive to increase HVAC system efficiency using the latest techniques and top-of-the-line technologies.

The staff ensures a high level of professionalism that no other HVAC company can match. If a client is struggling with their property’s HVAC system, the Apex Clean Air Heating & Air Conditioning technicians know how and where to look for minor and major equipment issues. While each case is different, Apex Clean Air Heating & Air Conditioning follows a standard protocol for their services.

First, they will reach out about 30 minutes before the appointment, thoroughly inspect the system to simplify any pricing concerns, and then get to work. Each technician will clean the supply vent, return vent, and the main trunk line while adhering to the company’s strict standards. Once finished, the technician will disclose the before and after photos, thoroughly inspect the system, and review any concerns from an extensive checklist.

In addition, clients can enjoy other comprehensive services like:

Air Duct Cleaning

A/C Coil Cleaning

Condenser Cleaning

Dryer Vent Cleaning

HVAC Diagnostics and Repairs

And More

They are professionals who specialize in preventative maintenance and HVAC restoration. Their expertise helps them to return HVAC units to their original condition, allowing customers to enjoy clean and fresh air. If repairs aren’t possible, the company offers affordable financing options from Synchrony Bank for HVAC installations.

What if a client’s system is in great shape, but the indoor air quality is terrible? People spend about 90% of their time indoors, yet respiratory illnesses are becoming more common. According to the EPA, indoor air quality can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air.

With Apex Clean Air Heating & Air Conditioning’s IAQ services, technicians can install UV lights and air purifiers to the HVAC system to purge indoor contaminants. With Apex Clean Air Heating & Air Conditioning, clients can trust their team to provide high-quality, cost-effective solutions for their HVAC needs. The company’s reputation for excellence and state-of-the-art technology have set them apart from other Utah heating contractors.

Trust the experts at Apex Clean Air Heating & Air Conditioning for a cleaner, healthier home. Contact them today to schedule an appointment and start breathing easier.