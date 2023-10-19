Biobanking Industry is driven by Growing R&D Investments in Biotechnology Sector

Biobanking Industry Data Book – Biobanks, Cell Banking Outsourcing, Cord Blood Banking Services, DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Biobanks Market Report Highlights

The global Biobanks Market size was estimated at USD 66.66 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The biobanking equipment segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2022 owing to the high cost of instruments coupled with an increase in the number of biorepositories

The biobanking and repository services segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the higher penetration of these services and the increased need for the preservation of biosamples for developing precision medicine and disease-specific research

Human tissues are the most stored sample for clinical research, resulting in the dominance of this sample type in the market

The virtual biobanks segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for 3D biospecimens coupled with the need for rare disease data for biomedical research

The therapeutics application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the growing popularity of cell therapies for cancer treatment

Several pharma/biotech companies have established their private banks to support clinical trials and the development of cell therapies, resulting in revenue growth in this segment

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

The global Cell Banking Outsourcing Market size was estimated at USD 9.86 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.39% from 2022 to 2030.

Master cell banking accounted for the largest market share in 2022, owing to rise in these facilities across the globe. Moreover, master cell banks are useful for the preparation of working cell banks and thus find applicability in various research and development perspectives for gene therapy thereby resulting to segment growth

Master cell banking is done for longer duration and it also requires high-end equipment and advanced cryopreservation methodologies. As a result, cost incurred for these services is quite high, thus increasing the revenue share of this segment.

Some of the major factors driving the market growth include increasing adoption of stem cell therapy, development of advanced cryopreservation and cell banking methodologies, and high demand for mAbs and other life-saving biopharmaceuticals.

Furthermore, increasing government support and new initiatives for the development of stable cell lines along with development of new technologies for better cell line storage and characterization are some key factors pushing the market growth during the assessment period.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the biobanking industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as biobanks in the market space. To maintain a significant share in the market, key participants are undertaking various initiatives and implementing business strategies, such as product launches, product portfolio expansion, reinforcement and stabilizing the distribution network, and manufacturing capacity expansion and geographic reach expansion through acquisitions, collaborations, and partnership.

Key players operating in the Biobanking industry are:

Hamilton Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Avantor

Promocell GMBH

Biocision

