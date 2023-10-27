Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi is Delivering Medical Transportation with Immediateness

Delhi, India, 2023-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Any delay caused at the time of relocating patients can be life-risking as the medical treatment that is needed to stabilize the condition of the ailing individual wouldn’t be initiated on time. Choosing a speedy means of medical transport would be the most effective solution in times of emergency and Vedanta Air Ambulance is offering Air Ambulance Service in Delhi with the sole aim of being available at the service of the patients within the golden hour of medical emergency. We have been offering the best service that is required at the time of transportation and ensure the entire trip turns out to be in the best interest of the patients.

We have a decade-long experience in scheduling air ambulance transfers for patients who need to reach a certain medical facility within the allotted time frame. Our dedication to saving the lives of people has made us a premiere choice for patients who need to cover longer distances in search of advanced treatment. We at Air Ambulance from Delhi utilize state-of-the-art charter planes like B 200, C 90, Falcon, Boeing, Gulfstream, and others that are incorporated with advanced life support facilities essential for keeping patients in a stabilized state until the evacuation mission is over safely.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna Utilizes State-of-the-Art Medical Jets for Transferring Patients

Having world-class medical flights for the relocation of the patients can be in their favor and we at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna plan the entire evacuation mission according to the underlying medical condition of the patients. We are regarded as the best solution that quickly transfers patient to a distant location so that they can get the treatment of their particular choice. The journey comes to an end without risking the life of the sick patient at any step!

Once it so happened that a family contacted our customer support team of Air Ambulance in Patna to arrange an air ambulance for a patient with a critical case of intestinal infection. He was in a poor state and needed full medical support while traveling to and from the selected destination and for that, he needed to be kept in stable condition. We made sure all the essential medical equipment concerned with the medical complication faced by the patient was installed inside the air ambulance and a certified medical team also accompanied the patient all along the process of relocation.