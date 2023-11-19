#1 International Bestselling Author Ekaterina Otiko releases her book

Hello, World!: A Children’s Book Magical Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 1)

SAN DIEGO, CA, 2023-Nov-19 — /EPR Network/ — Author Ekaterina Otiko joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, Hello, World!: A Children’s Book Magical Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8 (Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters 1), which was pre-released Tuesday, November 9th, 2023, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Kids World Press & Elite Online Publishing marketed, promoted, and achieved #1 International Bestseller in THREE categories in the US and CA, including Children’s School & Education Books and Children’s Travel Books in the US. Children’s School & Education books in CA. The book also hit SIX #1 Hot New Release categories in the US, Canada, and AU.

Ekaterina Otiko’s enchanting creation, “Hello, World!: A Children’s Book Magical Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8,” featuring the endearing Travel Sisters, Sophie and Stephie, has achieved remarkable success, soaring to the #1 bestseller spot on Amazon in three countries. This captivating book, the first in the “Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters” series, has charmed both young readers and their parents with its magical storytelling and vibrant illustrations. Otiko’s unique blend of adventure, humor, and cultural exploration has resonated deeply with audiences, making “Hello, World!” not just a book, but a doorway to a world of imagination and learning. The achievement highlights Otiko’s talent in crafting stories that captivate children’s hearts and minds, encouraging a love for reading and exploration at a young age.

This holiday season, author Ekaterina Otiko is spreading joy and the love of reading by donating copies of her popular children’s book, “Hello, World!: A Children’s Book Magical Travel Adventure for Kids Ages 4-8,” to women and children’s shelters across California. Recognizing the power of storytelling in bringing comfort and inspiration, Otiko’s generous initiative aims to brighten the holidays for those in shelters, providing a sense of adventure and escapism through the charming escapades of Sophie and Stephie, the Travel Sisters. This thoughtful gesture reflects Otiko’s commitment to not only sharing her literary creations but also her dedication to making a positive impact in the community, especially during the festive season when the spirit of giving and kindness is most cherished. Her donation is more than just a gift of books; it’s an offering of hope, joy, and the magic of imagination to those who may need it most during the holidays.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Sophie might have been on many amazing trips, but nothing keeps her on her toes like her little sister, Stephie! Join the Travel Sisters, Sophie and Stephie, as they discover exciting places around the world! Though Sophie traveled with her parents before Stephie was born, she wasn’t prepared for the toughest mission of all—sisterhood! How does Sophie manage to travel with a younger sister, a magical globe, a macaw, a turtle, and two dogs? In this compelling picture book, stunningly illustrated by José Gascón, Ekaterina Otiko invites young readers to explore the world! Journey along with the terrific travel team as their adventures begin!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Ekaterina loves to travel and inspire children to explore the world. She has lived on four continents, speaks six languages, and visited almost a hundred countries. Ekaterina holds a master of arts degree in international affairs and studied psychology, linguistics, and elementary education. She also ran an international education company, visiting schools and universities around the world. Ekaterina’s studies and travels prompted her to create Sophie & Stephie: The Travel Sisters, a book series based on travel adventures with her two daughters. When Ekaterina isn’t writing travel stories, trotting the globe, or mastering a new language, she enjoys spending time with her daughters, dancing, doing yoga, painting, kayaking, and frolicking in the ocean. She also loves animals and wishes she had an elephant in her backyard. Ekaterina lives in California with her doctor husband and their two courageous daughters. With her suitcase always packed, her mind always open to exploring a new location, and her computer always ready to receive a new story, Ekaterina can’t wait to share her experiences with young readers.

Learn more at https://www.SophieandStephie.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was marketed by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing #1 bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. So much so they guarantee it. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Ekaterina Otiko’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Media Contact:

Contact: Jenn Foster

Company Name: Elite Online Publishing

Address: 63 East 11400 South #230, Sandy, UT 84070

Telephone: (385) 645-4890

Email: info@eliteonlinepublishing.com

Website: https://eliteonlinepublishing.com/