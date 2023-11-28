Japan Build Tokyo Returns to Highlight the Future of Building, Architecture, and Smart Homes

Tokyo, Japan, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — Japan Build Tokyo, Japan’s premier trade show for the building and housing industries, is set to return on 13-15 December 2023 at Tokyo Big Sight with a renewed focus on smart construction, home technologies, and green building innovations. This eagerly awaited event, organised by RX Japan, aims to serve as a platform for business opportunities, featuring over 460 companies worldwide and new exhibition zones.

Following the resounding success of last year’s event, which attracted more than 30,000 visitors and unveiled pioneering technologies in home AI/IoT solutions and building materials, Japan Build Tokyo remains at the forefront of promoting the latest advancements in the sector.

One of the notable additions to this year’s event is the newly launched BIM Zone. With the global adoption of Building Information Modelling (BIM) on the rise, Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has announced plans to make BIM mandatory for all public works by 2025.

The BIM Zone at Japan Build Tokyo will serve as a hub for BIM enthusiasts and professionals, featuring exhibitors like Autodesk and Nikon-Trimble showcasing products related to 3D scanning, VR/AR, BIM services, drones, graphical tools, and more. This zone promises to be an invaluable resource for those interested in staying ahead in the rapidly evolving world of construction technology.

The exhibition will also consist of eight specialised shows, each focusing on a different aspect of the building and housing industries. These shows include the Building Material & Housing Equipment Expo, Smart Building Expo, Smart Home Expo, Building Renovation Expo, Real Estate Tech Expo, Digital Construction Expo, Retail Digital Transformation Expo, and Green Building Expo, catering to a wide spectrum of professionals and enthusiasts.

With the world increasingly moving towards smart and sustainable living spaces, Japan Build Tokyo will feature the latest in home automation, energy efficiency, and sustainable building practices. The event will also host several leading tile companies from around the world. These companies will exhibit their latest tile designs, materials, and technologies, showcasing the importance of aesthetics and functionality in modern architecture and interior design.

RX Japan, the organiser behind Japan Build Tokyo, has been instrumental in the event’s success year after year. As a global leader in organising trade exhibitions and conferences, RX Japan ensures that Japan Build Tokyo remains a vital hub for business networking, knowledge sharing, and industry growth.

“We are excited to welcome industry professionals, exhibitors, and visitors to Japan Build Tokyo 2023. Our aim is to provide a platform that not only showcases the latest advancements in building and architecture but also fosters valuable connections within the industry,” said Bunta Koyasu, Show Director of JAPAN BUILD Show Management, RX Japan.

As the countdown to Japan Build Tokyo 2023 begins, industry professionals and enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in this influential event. Whether you’re looking to explore the future of construction, establish new business partnerships, or simply experience the cutting edge of architecture and building technologies, Japan Build Tokyo 2023 is the place to be.

For more information about Japan Build Tokyo 2023 and how to participate as a visitor, please visit the official website at https://bit.ly/3LRoBF0.