The Biomarker Industry: A Guide To The Technologies And Trends

Biomarkers industry data book covers cardiac & cancer biomarkers, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers, global neurological biomarkers market.

Global biomarkers industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Cardiac Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast

The global cardiac biomarkers market was valued at USD 13.98 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 14.7% over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of acute coronary syndrome (ACS), along with advancements in biomarker technologies, is expected to propel market growth. The rising awareness regarding early diagnosis and prognosis of cardiac diseases is expected to further drive the market.

According to the NCBI, in 2021, in the U.S., over 15.5 million people were affected by coronary heart disease. Chest pain is one of the most common reasons for emergency department visits. Heart disease is one of the major causes of death in the U.S. and it is estimated that a person has a heart attack every 41 seconds. Cardiac biomarkers play a significant role in ACS diagnosis and facilitate faster treatment decision-making, thereby making them crucial.

The improving adoption of biomarkers in risk stratification and diagnosis of the acute coronary syndrome is impelling the demand. An unhealthy lifestyle is driving the prevalence of acute coronary syndrome and myocardial infarction. The increasing adoption of PoC diagnostics is driving segment innovation, making use of cardiac markers easier. The paradigm shift in the adoption of cardiac biomarkers in hospitals and PoC settings can be attributed to the recent developments in assays pertaining to the sensitivity of cardiac troponin I and cardiac troponin T.

Moreover, the rise in the availability of novel assays is one of the major drivers anticipated to boost market growth in the upcoming years. This is driving the movement of new players in the segment. For instance, in May 2021, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics announced its plan to acquire HyTest, which is involved in cardiac biomarkers sales, for USD 661 million. In-house production of raw materials is becoming an area of prime focus for companies to ensure a steady flow of raw materials.

Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast

The global NASH biomarkers market was valued at USD 800.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 23.6% over the forecast period. The growth of the Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) biomarkers market is attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising demand for providing novel diagnostic tools. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is more prevalent in people with specific diseases, such as obesity, and diseases that may be linked to obesity, including type 2 diabetes. One-third to two-thirds of people with type 2 diabetes are projected to have NAFLD.

According to April 2021 study by NIH, up to 75% of overweight individuals and more than 90% of individuals with extreme obesity have NAFLD. An increasing obese population and unhealthy food habits are creating a favorable environment for the development of liver disease. Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic liver disease is expected to fuel the demand for NASH biomarkers. The ongoing research activities in this sector are likely to sustain the market growth.

The primary factor pertaining to growth is the increasing incidence of chronic liver illnesses like nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and the need to develop ways for their early detection and diagnosis. The market for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers has enormous growth potential despite the lack of a single reliable non-invasive procedure to diagnose NAFLD. Another growth factor is the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnosis methods as other diagnostic procedures available are intrusive and expensive, thus they are not suitable for patients.

Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast

The global cancer biomarkers market was valued at USD 19.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 13.9% over the forecast period. Growing initiatives for development of drugs targeting novel cancer biomarkers coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced companion diagnostic kits is estimated to provide the market with high growth potential. Increasing awareness about personalized medicines amongst patients is further anticipated to boost adoption of cancer biomarkers.

In addition, presence of favorable government initiatives for the development of novel cancer diagnostic techniques is a key factor for market growth. For instance, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) provides funding to more than 8 research areas pertaining to cancer biomarker development. Cancer Research UK, Lung Cancer Research Foundation, and National Institutes of Health are some of the organizations providing funding for biomarker research.

People with high alcohol consumption, tobacco usage, unhealthy food habits, and sedentary lifestyle are reported to be 80% more at risk of developing cancer as compared to other individuals. Infections such as Human papillomavirus (HPV), Epstein-Barr virus, Hepatitis B virus, and Helicobacter pylori are also been studied to be related in cancer development.

Neurological Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast

The global neurological biomarkers market was valued at USD 6.85 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to witness growth at a rate of 12.8% over the forecast period. Increased funding for R&D of neurological biomarkers to boost development of new drugs is expected to impel market growth. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke provides funding opportunities such as cooperative agreements & development grants for researchers conducting studies related to clinical validation, analytical validation, & biomarker discovery.

Biomarkers play a significant role in the development of drugs for the treatment of neurological diseases. In recent years, there has been a significant rise in investments in the R&D of treatments for neurological diseases. For instance, in December 2020, Target ALS-a nonprofit research foundation-announced research funding of USD 15 million for a project focused on the discovery of novel biomarkers for ALS, which is anticipated to accelerate market growth in the forecast period.

Availability of technologically advanced products such as Quanterix Simoa (single-molecule array), which is a digitized ELISA test with a high signal-to-noise ratio. This technology helps overcome blood-brain barrier issues associated with neurological disease-related biomarkers. Such technological advancements are expected to drive market growth. For instance, in January 2021, Abbott introduced the first rapid blood test for traumatic brain injury, including concussion. This test measures a particular protein that is found in the blood after a traumatic brain injury and can be used to rule out the need for CT scanning in case of negative test results.

Key players operating in the biomarkers industry are –

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Epigenomics AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

• QIAGEN N.V.