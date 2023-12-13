Future Electronics Recognizes Mindy Patterson’s 25 Years of Service

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is a leading global distributor of electronic components with corporate headquarters in Montreal, Canada. The company recently celebrated Mindy Patterson, who reached her 25-year milestone service anniversary this year.

Mindy joined Future Electronics in 1998 as an Inside Sales Representative at the Future Dallas branch. “It is hard to believe that it has been 25 years since I joined Future Electronics,” says Mindy. “Future Electronics has been an integral part of my life. The company has certainly evolved and changed since I began my career here, and I have been fortunate to work with some really great bosses, mentors, coworkers, and collaborators both here in Texas, and in Montreal.” She currently holds the position of Inside Sales Representative for Dallas Sales.

Dan Andrews, Mindy’s General Manager stated: “Mindy is an industry veteran, a self-starter, and a person well-liked by her customers and peers. Her dedication and expertise light the path for others to follow.”

Mindy is a true Texan and says she is a “Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Stars, and Texas Longhorn fan”. She holds a BA in Spanish with a minor in Marketing. “Thankfully I have a wonderful and supportive husband and beautiful twin daughters to spend time with. I enjoy warm Texas weather, reading, ‘Pure Barre’ classes, Mexican food, supporting our military and ANY sports I can watch,” she says.

“Many have asked me how I have stayed with the same company for so many years. My response: the people, an innovative company and the benefits offered. But the bottom line is: I enjoy what I do,” Mindy says.

Future Electronics is thankful for Mindy’s hard work and dedication. It is with great pride that Mindy’s 25 years of service are celebrated.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/ .

