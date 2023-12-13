GSB Flood Master Introduces Premium Range Of Equipment Rental Services In Perth

Perth, Australia, 2023-Dec-13 — /EPR Network/ — GSB Flood Master, a leading emergency flood response and water damage restoration company, announced the launch of their premium equipment rental services in Perth. The company not only specializes in 24-hour emergency flood response and water extraction but also provides industrial blowers, dehumidifiers, and other drying equipment for rent in Perth.

GSB Flood Master aims to make the clean-up and restoration process easier for homeowners and businesses dealing with water damage. Their expert technicians will deliver and set up the rented equipment on-site, as well as inspect the property to determine the optimal equipment and setup required based on the extent of damage.

“We understand how difficult and stressful it can be to deal with flood damage and water extraction. By providing premium equipment rentals and handling the setup, we aim to ease the burden on our customers so they can focus on getting their lives and work back to normal,” said General Manager of GSB Flood Master.

The company offers a wide range of industrial-grade drying equipment for rent including:

•High-powered blowers (air movers) to circulate air and speed up drying

•Commercial dehumidifiers to remove excess moisture from the air

•Air scrubbers and negative air machines to improve air quality

•Submersible pumps to remove standing water

•And more

All equipment is delivered and set up by GSB Flood Master’s trained technicians to ensure maximum effectiveness. The company also provides follow-up inspections and consultations to determine if additional equipment is needed or when rented equipment can be collected.

“When you opt for renting blowers and other equipment from us, we provide a comprehensive on-site equipment setup for you, and an added inspection service to check the amount of water damage – all so that your task becomes even easier. If you’re thinking blower and equipment rental, think GSB Flood Master,” added CEO.

For more information or to rent drying equipment, contact GSB Flood Master at +61 400 949 954 or visit their website at website.



About GSB Flood Master

GSB Flood Master is a trusted emergency flood response and water damage restoration company serving residential and commercial clients in Perth, Western Australia. They provide 24-hour emergency services for water extraction, sewage clean-up, and mold removal as well as equipment rentals to aid in the drying and restoration process. GSB Flood Master is certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC).​

For More Information,

PR Contact Name- GSB Flood Master

Telephone Number- +61 400 949 954

Email – info@gsbfloodmaster.com.au

Kindly visit their website for more data on their reliable equipment rental Perth at a reasonable cost.

Website – https://www.gsbfloodmaster.com.au/blower-and-equipment-rental