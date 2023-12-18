Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna Plans to Relocate Patients in a Comfort-Filled Manner

Patna, India, 2023-Dec-18 — /EPR Network/ — Planning to shift patients to the medical center can be extremely tricky and risky and can imply hard work and effortlessness in composing the relocation mission without causing difficulties or discomfort of any sort on the way. When you are choosing the relocation service offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance you can rest assured that you will get to travel via medically outfitted Air Ambulance Service in Patna that has immense effective medical equipment and supplies that can be beneficial in shifting patients without causing complications or trouble of any sort.

From doctors and nurses to paramedics and technicians, each member of the team has an aero-medical certification to travel alongside patients to offer them efficient care and assistance until the journey comes to an end. Their expertise in critical care, trauma management, and aviation medicine enables them to offer safety-compliant and risk-free medical evacuation missions to patients. We at Air Ambulance from Patna have years of experience in composing medical evacuation missions without causing discomfort or trauma to the patients during the process of relocation and never tend to complicate the journey at any point.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi is Hired when the Distance to be Covered is Long

When the patient needs to get shifted to a medical facility that is situated in another city or country it is necessary to opt for Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Delhi which helps in the relocation of critical patients without causing any complications at the time of transportation. Our dedicated staff has expertise in organizing on-time and non-troublesome air medical transportation via state-of-the-art medical flights that are equipped with top-of-the-line equipment and supplies to manage the entire process of transportation effectively. Whenever the patient needs to reach a healthcare facility in urgency it becomes essential to opt for our medical transportation service to get shifted to the opted destination safely.

Once it so happened that we at Air Ambulance in Delhi were shifting a patient with cardiac complications to the healthcare facility of Delhi from Patna when the geriatric patient started experiencing trouble onboard. As the air ambulance took off the patient started to experience sudden chest pain and couldn’t feel in his consciousness and fainted without any notice. Our cardiac support team was available onboard to manage the situation and efficiently took care of the health and well-being of the patient until the journey was over.