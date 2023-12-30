EloQ Communications wins Tech Behemoths awards in the Public Relations, Advertising, and Social Media Marketing categories

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, 2023-Dec-30 — /EPR Network/ — EloQ Communications, a communications company specializing in public relations (PR) and integrated marketing in Vietnam with its headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City, has recently won the Tech Behemoths 2023 award in all three categories of Public Relations, Social Media Marketing, and Advertising. This marks the second time EloQ Communications has been honored at the Tech Behemoths awards, organized by the Behemoths commerce platform to recognize outstanding businesses that receive positive feedback. In 2022, EloQ won in the Social Media Marketing and Advertising categories, while Public Relations is their new triumph for 2023.

EloQ’s second win at the Tech Behemoths awards is testament to their continuous position as a leading business in the field of PR and integrated marketing over the past year in Vietnam. Award-winning businesses are those highly regarded by customers and partners. With this win, EloQ Communications has demonstrated substantial collaborative potential, thereby gaining trust from those who believe in the Tech Behemoths’ certification. All these achievements highlight EloQ Communications’ effective support in delivering messages to potential client bases and enhancing public awareness of brands, further appreciated by partners and customers alike.

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, managing director of EloQ Communications, shared, “We take pride in securing these three significant awards. It validates our professionalism and service quality provided to our clients. After a challenging year of reactivating business operations post-pandemic, 2023 is our year to solidify our commitments in delivering genuine value to our clients, affirming our position in the communication landscape in Vietnam. EloQ Communications will persist in its mission to elevate Vietnam’s PR industry internationally by providing broad visions and adhering to international standards while delivering PR and marketing services in the domestic market. The second win at the Tech Behemoths awards serves as motivation for EloQ’s team to continue fulfilling this mission.”

After seven years of operation, this is not the first time EloQ has been recognized for its services. In 2021, the company won the Ad World Masters – Agency of the Year 2021, the Best PR agency in ASEAN, and recently, the award for the top startup company and leading social media communications in Southeast Asia. EloQ’s clientele spans across healthcare, technology, tourism, education, including prominent partners such as AstraZeneca, Viber, HKTB (Hong Kong Tourism Board), Zoho, among others.

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency that acts as its clients’ eyes, ears, and voice in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information about EloQ and its services, please visit www.eloqasia.com

About Behemoths Awards

The event is organized by the trade site Behemoths and aims to reward excellence, productivity, and positive feedback from business organizations. Each award-winning company is selected by the impact and influence of their services and products during the year.