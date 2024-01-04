Bluebird Solar Emerges as the Top Solar Panel Manufacturer in India, Pioneering Solar Power Solutions for Over 40 Years

Bluebird Solar’s expertise lies in the manufacturing of Polycrystalline, Mono Crystalline PERC, and Halfcut solar panels. The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence has allowed it to establish itself as a reputable brand synonymous with quality and innovation.

Key highlights of Bluebird Solar’s offerings include:

Diverse Range of Solar Panels: Bluebird Solar specializes in manufacturing a diverse range of solar panels, including Polycrystalline, Mono Crystalline PERC, and Halfcut solar panels. These panels are designed to maximize energy efficiency and provide sustainable solutions for various applications. Turnkey Solar EPC Services: Bluebird Solar offers comprehensive Turnkey Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free transition to solar energy for its clients. Commercial & Industrial EPC: The company caters to the commercial and industrial sectors, providing tailored EPC solutions to meet the unique energy needs of businesses. Government Liaisoning: Bluebird Solar takes pride in its expertise in government liaisoning services, facilitating smooth interactions between clients and regulatory bodies for efficient project approvals and compliance. Rooftop Solar Power System Installation: Bluebird Solar specializes in the installation of rooftop solar power systems, empowering businesses and individuals to harness clean energy from their own rooftops. State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility: Bluebird Solar boasts a state-of-the-art, fully automated manufacturing facility that is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ROHS certified. Spread across 2 acres of land, the facility exemplifies the company’s commitment to quality, precision, and environmental responsibility.

As Bluebird Solar continues to drive innovation in the solar energy sector, the company remains dedicated to its mission of delivering sustainable and sophisticated solar power solutions. With a proven track record of reliability and a forward-looking approach, Bluebird Solar stands as the preferred choice for individuals, businesses, and industries seeking a partner for their renewable energy journey.

