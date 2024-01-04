Always on the Go: The York Offers Premier Towson Student Living

Towson, Maryland, 2024-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — The York, a top-quality student housing option, is now available for Towson University students seeking a convenient and comfortable living experience. Located within walking distance of Cook Library and the center of campus, The York offers a stylish setting that caters to students’ every need. With its proximity to campus and a shuttle bus service, residents can effortlessly navigate their busy academic schedules.

The York boasts a range of apartment amenities designed to enhance students’ living experience. Available in studio, 1, 2, and 4-bedroom floorplans, these apartments offer private bedrooms and bathrooms, ensuring privacy and comfort. Each unit comes fully furnished, complete with a TV in the living room, hardwood-style flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Modern conveniences like bedside USB chargers and a smart thermostat provide an optimal living environment.

The York provides a wide range of community amenities, including a 24-hour fitness center, a collaborative business center, a gaming lounge with a pool table and video games, and a club room with a kitchen for gatherings. Outdoor spaces include an outdoor terrace with a TV lounge and a courtyard featuring a bocce court and grilling stations, catering to a well-rounded lifestyle.

Please visit their website or contact them at (410) 559-9422 to learn more about The York’s high-quality student living in Towson.

About The York: The York is a premier student housing community located in Towson, Maryland, serving Towson University students. With its prime location near campus and a wide range of apartment and community amenities, The York provides an exceptional living experience designed to meet the needs and preferences of university students.

Company name: The York

Address: 301 York Road

City: Towson

State: Maryland

Zip code: 21204

Phone number: (410) 559-9422