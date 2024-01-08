Cloud10 SmartWash Provides AI Smart Car Washes in Pennsylvania & New Jersey

Wormleysburg, Pennsylvania, 2024-Jan-08 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud10 SmartWash, the trailblazer in redefining car care, proudly unveils its state-of-the-art AI smart car washes, ushering in a new era of automotive cleaning excellence across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Cloud10’s AI-powered smart tunnel marks the genesis of this innovation, fusing cutting-edge technology with environmental consciousness. Precisely tailored with a sophisticated AI smart system, it orchestrates optimal water and cleanser usage, prioritizing efficiency and environmental conservation. The process is a meticulous blend of science and nature, ensuring a pristine finish and minimizing environmental impact.

Beyond the revolutionary smart tunnel, Cloud10 SmartWash sets the benchmark for interior car care. Offering an array of equipment from rug and mat cleaners to powerful vacuums, complemented by entertainment amenities like large-screen TVs, Cloud10 ensures a holistic and enjoyable car care experience.

Cloud10 SmartWash invites drivers to experience cleaning on another level with a reimagined car wash experience. Cloud10’s AI technology and innovative cleansers deliver unparalleled cleanliness, shine, and protection compared to regular car washes.

Membership plans at Cloud10 SmartWash allow car owners the flexibility to wash their vehicles daily throughout the month. Leveraging radio frequency identification (RFID) technology or license plate tag information, Cloud10 streamlines the membership experience for seamless access to premium car care services.

For more information, visit the Cloud10 SmartWash website or contact 860-942-8102 for inquiries and to take a SmartWash test drive.

Company name: Cloud10 SmartWash

Address: 950 N Front Street

City: Wormleysburg

State: Pennsylvania

Zip code: 17043

Telephone number: 860-942-8102