Jason Benson, Owner of Paulding County’s Skyren Concrete, Announces Ongoing Work for the Costa Building in Athens, Georgia

Dallas, GA, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction, discussed the company’s participation in the ongoing project to renovate and make operational the Costa Building, to extend the life and usefulness of the building facility located at 133 East Washington Street, Athens, Georgia.

Delivering the included construction project, Skyren Concrete is completing the interior and exterior demolition, grading, storm water runoff, rainwater cistern, adding an additional four (4) floors and penthouse (using cast-in-place concrete), as well as lead paint abatement and encapsulation.

“Delivering these essential foundational components of this this renovation of a building built way back in 1910, is a challenge that we were honored to be a part of,” said Benson. “What was once a popular ice cream parlor for almost 40 years, will become a fully operational and renovated facility in 2024.”

About Skyren Concrete Construction: Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.

More About The Project: Funding received for Project 32, also known as the Costa Building Renovation is providing the necessary renovation and capital improvements to extend the life and usefulness of the building facility located at 133 East Washington Street. Those improvements include major interior space and layout revisions, provision of ADA access, upgrades to the mechanical system to bring up to code, energy systems, provision of a fire sprinkler systems and much more.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with Athens-Clarke Country Project 32: Costa Building Renovation, please contact Jason Benson at (770) 410-8418 or SaFonceConcrete@gmail.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect our views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We furthermore disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact

Skyren Concrete Construction

Jason Benson

770-410-8418

www.SkyrenConcrete.com