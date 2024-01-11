Shreekant Patil Facilitates Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs at Disha Sankalp Foundation Through Enlightening Workshop on Government Subsidy Schemes

Nashik, India, 2024-Jan-11 — /EPR Network/ — Startup India mentor, consultant, and advisor, Mr. Shreekant Patil, recently conducted a highly successful workshop at Disha Sankalp Foundation aimed at empowering women and creating women entrepreneurs in the region. The workshop, held at Shantiniketan Hall on Gangapur road, was organized by founder Mrs. Swati Bhamare and received an overwhelming response from attendees on 10th January, 2024 from 2 to 4 PM.

During the workshop, Mr. Shreekant Patil provided valuable guidance on the importance of entrepreneurship, various government schemes, and subsidies available for funding, as well as the formation of small companies, FPOs, and food processing schemes. With his expertise and experience, he was able to impart essential knowledge that will enable women to take advantage of governmental initiatives for their businesses.

Mr. Shreekant Patil expressed his commitment to empowering women and fostering entrepreneurship by promising to conduct regular sessions to further support and guide aspiring female entrepreneurs. The positive feedback and enthusiasm from the attendees have only fueled his dedication to this cause.

The workshop, which took place on January 10, 2024, has set a strong foundation for women’s empowerment in the region and promises to be the first of many initiatives to come.

Shreekant Patil is mentor at Startup India, MeitY Startup Hub, BIRAC, AYE, Certified LEAN, ZED Consultant, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, Trainer & founder of PARENTNashik