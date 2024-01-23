Biobanking Industry Fueling Medical Breakthroughs Through Tissue Treasure Troves

Global Biobanking Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Biobanks Market Growth & Trends

Biobanks market was valued at USD 66.06 Billion in 2021 with CAGR of 4.6% during 2022-2030. Biobanks market has been into existence since more than 60 years and it continues to evolve with introduction of new technologies such as NGS and increased focus on regenerative medicine. The collective popularity of precision/personalized medicine and genetic testing has been a key driver of the global biobanks market. Biobanks have been playing a significant role in biomedical research. Over the past few decades, there have been a number of advances in platforms and tools used in genetic studies. This has led to an increase in demand for biospecimens from clinical labs to develop assays and tissue models for genetic testing.

Biobanking of samples provides an opportunity to understand the genetic foundation of diseases. Biobanks aid in drug discovery, in development of personalized medicine and therapies as they provide sample collection, storage, and distribution services. The Biobank data can be used to translate the genetic discoveries into practical personalized treatments.

Cell Banking Outsourcing Market Growth & Trends

Cell banking outsourcing market was valued at USD 9.86 billion in 2021 with CAGR of 16.39% during 2022-2030. In cell banking outsourcing market, master cell banking accounted for the largest share of 64.7% in 2021 owing to their preparation being a prerequisite for production and usage of working cell banks. Master cell banking is done for longer duration and it also requires high-end equipment and advanced cryopreservation methodologies. As a result, cost incurred for these services is quite high, thus increasing the revenue share of this segment.

Some of the major factors driving the market growth include increasing adoption of stem cell therapy, development of advanced cryopreservation and cell banking methodologies, and high demand for mAbs and other life-saving biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, increasing government support and new initiatives for the development of stable cell lines along with development of new technologies for better cell line storage and characterization are some key factors pushing the market growth during the assessment period.

Cord Blood Banking Services Market Growth & Trends

Cord blood banking services market was valued at USD 35 billion in 2021 with CAGR of 11.0% during 2022-2030. In cord blood banking services market, private banking services segment held the largest market share with more that 90% of the market. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance because of the entry of new market players in the developing region. The public banking segment is expected to grow at a relatively slow rate. These type of banks are mostly found in developed regions. However, the hybrid banks segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast period.

Private banks comprise industry participants that offer cord blood banking services for a particular individual and their family members. This service is provided at a substantial fee that is either charged in one go or may be divided into annual fee over the total duration of storage. Services offered by private cord blood banks include long-term storage of cord blood components that are to be used by donors or relatives when needed, which involves high service cost. Currently, major private banks are expanding their businesses by implementing strategies such as geographical expansion, affordable pay packages, and expanding their services offerings.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Biobanking Industry are –

