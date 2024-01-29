Hownest Discovers Innovative Ways for Long-lasting Sublimation Print on Black Shirts

New York, United States, 2024-Jan-29 — /EPR Network/ — Hownest, the leading business intelligence platform for apparel sourcing and manufacturing, today announced its textile engineers have discovered new techniques to achieve vibrant, long-lasting sublimation print results on 100% black polyester fabrics. After extensive R&D, Hownest is now introducing partners specializing in these complex black sublimation prints to its network of fashion brands and wholesalers.

Since its emergence over 25 years ago, sublimation printing has allowed the fashion industry to explore innovative fabrics, bold graphics and quality customization in sportswear and athleisure apparel production. However, inherent dye limitations have historically prevented sublimation techniques from effectively imprinting polyester fabrics in dark shades without fading, cracking or losing pop overtime.

Hownest has been collaborating with select manufacturers to address the technical obstacles around sublimation printing on black shirts. Through advanced polymer research and modified ink formulas, Hownest experts have successfully enhanced color vibrancy for extended wear across repeat washes.

“The inability to sublimate darker colors has been an industry-wide challenge designers grudgingly accepted for years,” said Jay Hutchinson, Director of Materials Innovation at Hownest. “As pioneers guiding brands through complex, customized production, we immersed our R&D team to unlock the potential of these techniques on black fabrics while maintaining costs suitable for large wholesale orders.”

Specialized black sublimation partners vetted by Hownest have developed proprietary methods to dramatically improve print vibrancy even after the garments have gone through dozens of aggressive wash cycles.

Strategic process adjustments include:

Optimizing heat-transfer printer configurations for deeper ink penetration

Increasing dye sublimation temperature thresholds for brighter, lasting results

Adjusting poly fabric polymer structures and content ratios to better absorb rich blacks

Applying high-grade varnishes and protective top coatings to prevent fading, cracks and peeling

Hownest expects black sublimation printing adoption to accelerate given its new level of commercial scalability and reliability for usage across performance and casual apparel. Diverse applications span sports uniforms, esports jerseys, athleisure outwear, corporate logo gear, experiential event merchandising and more. Despite process advancements, Hownest has maintained wholesale production costs between $5-$9 per unit.

“For the first time, fashion brands and gear companies can explore darker, more daring graphics that make a bold statement and turn heads,” Hutchinson said. “The techniques open new doors for designers while keeping management overhead and manufacturing risks in check.”

Textile engineers behind Hownest’s materials innovations are available for further technical consultation by members of its sourcing ecosystem. Hownest expects to formally announce its new black sublimation supply chain partners over the next quarter.

About Hownest

Hownest operates the leading business intelligence and insights platform for clothing manufacturers, private label brands and wholesalers. Combining AI-driven supplier verification, sourcing software, and overtime transparency into overseas supply chains, Hownest accelerates speed-to-market and ensures quality assurance for its partners. The company is headquartered in New York.