Smart Bathroom Industry | Unveiling The Next Wave

The global smart toilet market size was valued USD 6,573.9 million in 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2030. The growing interest among consumers in home automation and the incorporation of smart devices is a significant driver for the growth of the smart bathroom market. Consumers are actively seeking innovative and user-friendly solutions that can enhance their bathroom experiences.

Smart Toilet Market Growth & Trends

The global smart toilet market size was valued USD 2,664.8 million in 2022, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness regarding cleanliness and maintaining proper hygiene at the global level is expected to promote the utility of smart toilet. Additionally, shifting preference towards smart homes in the urban cities due to increasing importance of proper sanitation and offering convenience to the buyers is expected to increase spending on the installation of new smart toilets in the residential and commercial sectors.

The governments of different countries including U.S., Germany, France, China, and India have been implementing numerous initiatives to increase awareness regarding the importance of saving water at the global level. As a result, smart toilets are expected to optimize the water flow and thus, likely to gain importance over the next few years. The commercial segment generated a revenue of USD 4.6 billion in 2018. These types of smart products are majorly installed in hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, and bars as consumers perceive them as the luxury products. Furthermore, increasing spending on real estate investment in the commercial sector of countries including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico is a key factor driving the segment. Supportive government policies aimed at infrastructure development are expected to expand the scope for smart toilet vanities as luxury products over the next few years.

The offline channels generated a revenue of USD 5.3 billion in 2018. Consumers prefer these channels as they provide a choice of physical verification, prior to any purchasing decision. Additionally, these brick-and-mortar stores offer installation as well as aftersales services, which encourage the buyers to use these channels. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2025. Key countries contributing to the growth of the smart toilet market are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Singapore. It has been observed that sale of the smart toilet is increasing due to factors including rise in disposable income of the middle-class population and increasing number of smart houses in the urban cities of the aforementioned countries. Furthermore, growing consumer spending on bathroom hygiene and sanitation is expected to expand the market scope in the upcoming years.

Smart Bathroom Soap Dispenser Market Growth & Trends

Rising concerns about hygiene in developing countries including Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Africa are expected to promote the utility of the product in the near future. Smart soap dispensers are increasingly replacing traditional soap dispensers and containers. Soap bars are considered extremely unhygienic, especially in public toilets, as they can carry germs and other harmful micro-organisms. Hence, there is a drastic shift and adoption of smart soap dispensers in public restrooms. Several industries, like the hospitality, healthcare, and entertainment industries, are adopting smart soap dispensers, especially in developing countries such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and India.

Smart Bathroom Faucets Market Growth & Trends

The increasing adoption of smart home technology in households, driven by the convenience and luxury it offers, is expected to drive the expansion of the smart faucets market. These advanced technologies provide improved monitoring and control over water usage daily, addressing the growing consumer demand for efficient water management.

Consumer preferences have shifted towards incorporating smart faucets, along with other smart home technologies, into their households. These faucets are equipped with motion sensors, touch sensors, and temperature gauges, enabling effective control and monitoring of water consumption in kitchens and bathrooms.

Smart Bathroom Showers Market Growth & Trends

The convenience and personalization offered by smart showers are driving their popularity. Smart showers provide users with the convenience of effortlessly customizing water temperature, flow rate, and shower settings according to their preferences. The option to personalize the shower experience by setting pre-determined temperatures and spray patterns appeals to individuals who desire personalized and pleasurable shower experiences. The focus on energy efficiency is another driving factor for the growth of the market. Smart showers often incorporate energy-saving components and technologies, reducing water and energy consumption. This not only benefits the environment but also attracts cost-conscious consumers seeking energy-efficient solutions.

Smart Bathroom Mirrors Market Growth & Trends

The rising focus on personal grooming and beauty rituals has been a significant driving force behind the increasing demand for smart bathroom mirrors. These mirrors offer a range of features designed to enhance visibility and assist individuals in their grooming routines. With built-in makeup lighting, adjustable color temperature, and skin analysis capabilities, smart bathroom mirrors cater to the needs of those seeking improved visibility and personalized assistance for their grooming rituals.

Smart bathroom mirrors equipped with voice control and smart assistants provide users with convenient and time-saving advantages. By enabling hands-free access to information, control of connected devices, and performing tasks, these mirrors enhance efficiency and convenience during the grooming routine. Users can seamlessly multitask and accomplish various activities while getting ready in front of the mirror.

Smart Bathtubs Market Growth & Trends

The increasing demand for luxury and wellness and technological advancements are driving the growth of the smart bathtub market. Smart bathtubs provide advanced features and technologies that elevate the relaxation and well-being of users. These include adjustable water temperature, hydrotherapy jets, integrated sound systems, soothing mood lighting, and aromatherapy capabilities. As individuals prioritize self-care and seek spa-like experiences within their own homes, the demand for smart bathtubs with these luxurious features has witnessed a notable surge.

Smart bathtubs provide users with a wide range of options for personalization and customization, enabling them to tailor their bathing experience to their exact preferences. These options include adjusting water pressure, creating customized massage programs, and setting preferred lighting and audio settings.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Smart Bathroom Industry are –

• Jacuzzi Brands, LLC

• Villeroy & Boch AG

• Signature Hardware (Ferguson Enterprises, LLC)

• Pfister (Spectrum Brands, Inc.)

• Kraus USA Plumbing LLC

• Delta Faucet Company

• GROHE AMERICA, INC. (LIXIL Corporation)

• American Standard (LIXIL Corporation)

• Moen Incorporated

• Kohler Co.

• Duravit AG

• Roca Sanitario, S.A

• TOTO LTD.

• Aqualisa

• GetHai, Inc.

• WaterHawk

• Dornbracht AG & Co. KG

• Aquatica Plumbing Group Inc.

• Hindware Limited

• Guangzhou Vercon Technology Co., Ltd

• LIXIL Corporation

• Masco Corporation

