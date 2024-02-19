DesignO V1.8: Revolutionize Your Print Business with Post-Sales Personalization & DesignRiver Integration

USA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Join Design’N’Buy for a FREE webinar and discover how their revolutionary technology DesignO V1.8 can transform your print business!

This game-changing update goes beyond ordinary web-to-print, offering:

Post-Personalisation Feature aka Sell Before, Personalize Later: Capture orders without immediate artwork, perfect for offline & walk-in customers. Empower admins & customers to personalize later with flexible options. Boost conversion rates by 25% & increase average order value by 10%!

Effortless Post-Sales Artwork Editing: Fix mistakes easily with our new feature. You or your customers can update artwork directly after placing an order, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow.

Creative Explosion with DesignRiver Integration: Say goodbye to CSV uploads! Seamlessly import stunning templates, cliparts, and backgrounds from DesignRiver’s vast library. Experience a 60% surge in customer satisfaction & faster order processing!

Design like a Pro with InDesign Integration: Leverage the power of Adobe InDesign to create professional designs and import them effortlessly into DesignO. Offer high-quality printing services that stand out!

Plus, much more! Enjoy an improved user interface, enhanced customization options, and streamlined order management for a smoother and more efficient design experience.

Upgrade to DesignO V1.8 today and unlock the future of web-to-print!

In this webinar, you’ll:

Get a sneak peek at all the exciting features of DesignO V1.8.

Learn how to leverage post-sales personalization to boost sales and customer satisfaction.

Discover the power of DesignRiver integration and explore its vast design library.

See how InDesign integration can elevate your design capabilities.

Ask our experts your questions during a live Q&A session.

Don’t miss out! Register for the webinar today!

Space is limited, so secure your spot now!

Register here:

USA: 11am CT (USA and Canada) https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6017071317592/WN_Ia0QZnqDQ2-_v1RsmGaAFw

Europe: 11am CET

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1017071334915/WN_73BqlzT-RYy4X_8WccblCA

We look forward to seeing you there!

https://whattheythink.com/news/118122-designo-v18-revolutionize-your-print-business-post-sales-personalization-designriver-integration/