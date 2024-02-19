DesignO V1.8: Revolutionize Your Print Business with Post-Sales Personalization & DesignRiver Integration

USA, 2024-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Join Design’N’Buy for a FREE webinar and discover how their revolutionary technology DesignO V1.8 can transform your print business!

This game-changing update goes beyond ordinary web-to-print, offering:

  • Post-Personalisation Feature aka Sell Before, Personalize Later: Capture orders without immediate artwork, perfect for offline & walk-in customers. Empower admins & customers to personalize later with flexible options. Boost conversion rates by 25% & increase average order value by 10%!
  • Effortless Post-Sales Artwork Editing: Fix mistakes easily with our new feature. You or your customers can update artwork directly after placing an order, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow.
  • Creative Explosion with DesignRiver Integration: Say goodbye to CSV uploads! Seamlessly import stunning templates, cliparts, and backgrounds from DesignRiver’s vast library. Experience a 60% surge in customer satisfaction & faster order processing!
  • Design like a Pro with InDesign Integration: Leverage the power of Adobe InDesign to create professional designs and import them effortlessly into DesignO. Offer high-quality printing services that stand out!
  • Plus, much more! Enjoy an improved user interface, enhanced customization options, and streamlined order management for a smoother and more efficient design experience.

Upgrade to DesignO V1.8 today and unlock the future of web-to-print!

In this webinar, you’ll:

  • Get a sneak peek at all the exciting features of DesignO V1.8.
  • Learn how to leverage post-sales personalization to boost sales and customer satisfaction.
  • Discover the power of DesignRiver integration and explore its vast design library.
  • See how InDesign integration can elevate your design capabilities.
  • Ask our experts your questions during a live Q&A session.

Don’t miss out! Register for the webinar today!

Space is limited, so secure your spot now!

Register here:
USA: 11am CT (USA and Canada) https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6017071317592/WN_Ia0QZnqDQ2-_v1RsmGaAFw
Europe: 11am CET
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1017071334915/WN_73BqlzT-RYy4X_8WccblCA

We look forward to seeing you there!

https://whattheythink.com/news/118122-designo-v18-revolutionize-your-print-business-post-sales-personalization-designriver-integration/

