Creating Opportunities: Reusable Dosage Cups Segment to Generate US$ 1.0 Billion Incremental Opportunity, Fueling Global Dosage Cups Market Growth

The burgeoning global dosage cups market, projected to reach US$2.3 billion by 2023 and with an estimated CAGR of 5.0% through 2023 to 2033, reflects a surging need for precise drug measurement tools. The market’s anticipated expansion to a valuation of US$3.7 billion by 2033 underscores the pivotal role these cups play in healthcare. The demand surge is driven by the imperative for dependable and accurate medication administration instruments.

Top 5 companies are poised to secure a quarter of the market share in 2023, fostering heightened competition and innovation. Notably, the above 35ml dosage cups segment is set to dominate the market due to its capacity benefits. The reusable dosage cups’ projected incremental opportunity of US$1.0 billion signifies the market’s adaptability to eco-friendly solutions.

The impending absolute growth opportunity of US$1.5 billion, propelled by diverse end-use sectors, underscores the paramount importance of precise drug dosing. In the critical realm of disease management, errors in medication dosage could yield severe repercussions, underscoring the vital role of pharmaceutical measuring equipment like dosage cups in enhancing patient safety and therapeutic efficacy.

Business Growth Opportunities:

Diversification of Product Offerings: Explore and introduce a range of innovative and customizable dosage cups to cater to diverse consumer needs, including specialized designs for different industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and food supplements. Global Market Expansion: Identify and target emerging markets with a growing demand for dosage cups. Develop strategic partnerships and distribution networks to tap into new regions, leveraging the increasing need for convenient and precise dosage measurement. Technological Integration: Invest in research and development to incorporate smart technologies into dosage cups, such as digital tracking systems or connectivity features. This can enhance user experience, provide data analytics, and improve overall product functionality. Sustainability Initiatives: Respond to the growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products by adopting sustainable materials for manufacturing dosage cups. Implementing environmentally friendly practices can appeal to a broader market and align with corporate social responsibility goals. Collaboration with Healthcare Providers: Form partnerships with healthcare institutions and professionals to create dosage cup solutions tailored to specific medical applications. This collaboration can lead to the development of specialized products with enhanced accuracy and usability in healthcare settings.

Trends in the Dosage Cups Industry:

Increased Emphasis on Child-Resistant Packaging: With a rising focus on safety, dosage cup manufacturers are incorporating child-resistant features into their designs to meet regulatory requirements and address concerns related to accidental ingestion by children. Customization and Personalization: Consumers are seeking dosage cups that cater to their individual preferences and needs. Companies in the market are responding by offering customizable dosage cups, allowing users to adjust measurements and designs based on their specific requirements. Biodegradable Materials: Growing environmental awareness is driving a trend towards dosage cups made from biodegradable materials. Manufacturers are exploring and adopting eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics, aligning their products with sustainable practices. Smart Dosage Cups: Integration of technology, such as sensors and connectivity, is becoming a notable trend. Smart dosage cups can offer features like reminders for medication schedules, dosage tracking, and connectivity to mobile apps, enhancing user engagement and adherence. Regulatory Compliance and Standardization: As the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries evolve, there is an increasing focus on regulatory compliance and standardization in dosage cup manufacturing. Adhering to industry standards ensures product quality, safety, and market acceptance.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for cost-effectiveness and convenient drug measuring devices and rising sales of over-the-counter drugs across the globe are driving the market.

The adoption of printed dosage cups is increasing across clinical labs and hospitals because they offer greater accuracy in drug delivery.

Key Restraints

Stringent regulations implemented on the manufacturing of plastics products across North America and Asia Pacific are hampering the growth of the dosage cups market.

and are hampering the growth of the dosage cups market. Availability of more precise and reusable dosage measuring devices such as droppers, syringes, and cylindrical spoons are hindering the sales of dosage cups.

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, the top player operating in the dosage cups market are Sonoco Products Company, Gerresheimer AG, Medline Industries, Inc., Comar LLC, SGH Healthcaring, H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd., Hammarplast Medical AB, and Origin Pharma Packaging. These companies are expected to account nearly 20% to 25% share in the global landscape.

Leading players are focusing on launching new products and increasing their production capacity to cater the increasing demand for dosage cups. Some of the players are aiming at expanding their global footprint by merger & acquisitions with local players. For instance,

In July 2021 , H&T Manufacturing Ltd., a leading manufacturer of drug-delivery systems and pharmaceutical components, announced acquiring Novelex AG, a pharmaceuticals plastic components and devices manufacturer, to expand its product portfolio and global footprint.

, H&T Manufacturing Ltd., a leading drug-delivery systems and pharmaceutical components, announced acquiring Novelex AG, a pharmaceuticals plastic components and devices manufacturer, to expand its product portfolio and global footprint. In January 2020 , LLC Farmmash, a manufacturer of polymer closures and dose measuring, announced launching its new dosing cup SD-15. The dosing cup ranges from 20 ml to 25 ml and can be equipped with a child resistance cap. The strategy will assist the company to increase their market share.

Market Segmentation:

By Capacity:

Upto 15ml

16ml to 35ml

Above 35ml

By Product Type:

Reusable

Disposable

By Printing:

Printed

Non-printed

Embossed

By End-Users:

Hospitals

Clinical Labs

Medical Institutions

Households

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

