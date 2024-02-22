Innovation Driving Demand: Digital Printing Packaging Industry Surges with 5.1% CAGR

The future of the digital printing packaging market appears robust, driven by an evolving landscape that prioritizes efficiency, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness. Anticipated to be valued at $30.7 billion by 2033, the market is set to capitalize on the growing demand for flexible packaging solutions. Digital printing offers superior efficiency and quality, surpassing conventional methods, and its low operating costs make it a compelling choice for various industries.

As sustainability becomes a focal point, digital printing’s capacity to use recycled resources, eliminate pre-press stages, and reduce waste positions it as a key player in eco-friendly practices. The ability to produce short print runs economically, coupled with advancements in inkjet and electrophotography technologies, solidifies digital printing’s status as a cost-effective and accessible method. With a reduced environmental impact, energy efficiency, and cost efficiency, the digital printing packaging market is poised for sustained growth, meeting the demands of an ever-evolving and conscientious consumer market.

Packaging and printing help create the product’s identity to market the product effectively. Digital printing consists of graphics, texts, patterns, and other visual materials printed straight to the packaging materials like transfer films, papers, cardboard, and other materials. Several advantages of digital printing packaging, like its cost-effectiveness in creating small-and-medium-sized prints, boost its adoption in low-volume packaging.

Surging demand for personalized packaging solutions is dictating the forecast trends in the market. Digital printing facilitates easy and cost-saving packaging of products with distinct designs, materials, and products. Customization also helps companies improve their brand image, interact with their clients, and cater to shifting customer interests toward personalized products.

Several standards, like food safety and labeling regulations, drive the packaging industry. It can be hard to meet these standards for digital printing businesses as some printing inks and technologies may not serve certain requirements. This factor can restrict the use of digital printing in industries with stringent regulations.

Growth Opportunities in Digital Printing Packaging Industry:

Customization and Personalization: Digital printing allows for high levels of customization and personalization, catering to the growing demand for unique packaging solutions tailored to specific brands or consumer segments. Short-Run Flexibility: The ability to efficiently handle short print runs enables packaging manufacturers to meet the rising demand for limited edition and seasonal packaging, reducing waste and inventory costs. Variable Data Printing (VDP): Digital printing facilitates VDP, enabling the inclusion of variable information such as QR codes, barcodes, or personalized messages on each package, enhancing traceability and consumer engagement. Rapid Prototyping and Time-to-Market: Digital printing accelerates the prototyping process, allowing brands to quickly test and iterate on packaging designs. This rapid turnaround contributes to faster time-to-market for new products. Sustainable Printing Practices: With increased emphasis on sustainability, digital printing enables eco-friendly practices by minimizing setup waste, using water-based inks, and offering print-on-demand capabilities, reducing overall environmental impact.

Innovation in Digital Printing Packaging Market:

Augmented Reality (AR) Integration: Innovative packaging solutions leverage AR technology, creating interactive and immersive experiences for consumers. AR-enabled packaging can provide additional product information, entertainment, or promotional content. Smart Packaging: Integration of sensors and RFID technology into digital printing allows for the development of smart packaging. This innovation enables real-time tracking, temperature monitoring, and other functionalities to enhance supply chain visibility and product integrity. 3D Printing in Packaging: The integration of 3D printing technology into packaging design introduces novel textures, shapes, and structures. This innovation offers a unique and tactile experience for consumers, setting products apart on the shelf. Ink and Substrate Advancements: Ongoing innovation in digital printing includes the development of specialized inks and substrates that enhance the durability, color vibrancy, and overall quality of printed packaging, meeting the diverse needs of various industries. Cloud-Based Printing Solutions: The adoption of cloud-based printing solutions enables remote collaboration, file sharing, and efficient workflow management. This innovation enhances accessibility, scalability, and collaboration in the digital printing packaging industry.

Recent Developments in this Industry:

In April 2022, Huhtamaki launched a Push Tab blister lid, a first-to-market PET blister lidding composed of a single material, sans any metal, to serve the healthcare sector. Push Tab blister lid works on the present packaging portfolio without compromising the speed. Therefore, the invention is projected to offer sustainable packaging solutions for the robustly expanding healthcare sector.

AutajonGroup revealed in September 2022 that the Californian firm ZappPackaging entered its Packaging Division. The acquired company is expected to invigorate the parent company’s operations in the United States, particularly in California.

Mondi Plc. Introduced myMomdi.net, a web platform for excellent print and design to differentiate its uncoated fine paper (UFP) brands. It briefs the printing and design industry professionals regarding high-quality paper brands, paper recommendations, multimedia content, and local distributor contact information.

Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions declared its partnership with Siser North America to venture into the crafter/DIY market. Siser has over 40 years of experience in the consumer craft industry as a leader in heat-transfer vinyl and an expert in modification and personalization.

Competitive Landscape Profiling:

HP Inc. Xeikon N.V. Eastman Kodak Company Landa Corporation Ltd. Quad/Graphics Inc. Tailored Label Products Inc. Creative Labels Inc. Reynders Label Printing DS Smith Plc Thimm Group Traco Manufacturing Inc. WS Packaging Group Inc. Elanders Colordruck Baiersbronn Mondi Plc.

Key Segment

By Print Technology Type:

Liquid Toner Electrophotography Printing

Nano-graphic Printing

Inkjet Technology

Others (Dye tonner)

By Product Type:

Labels

Flexible Packaging Films & Wrap Bags & Sacks Pouches & Sachets

Corrugated Packaging

Folding Cartons

Bottles & Jars

Metal Cans

Others

By End Use:

Food

Beverage

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Pharmaceutical

Personal care & cosmetics

Electronic comp.

Chemicals

Other (Automotive, etc)

