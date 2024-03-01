Commercial Oven for Bakery Market Analysis: Industry Rising to US$ 1,635.5 million by 2033

The commercial oven for bakery market is anticipated to witness a moderate CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, indicating steady growth prospects. As of 2023, the market is valued at US$ 1092 million, with projections estimating a rise to US$ 1,635.5 million by 2033.

The surge in demand for commercial ovens within the bakery sector can be attributed to the escalating popularity of baked products. Eateries, hospitality establishments, and baking facilities are witnessing a notable uptick in the need for commercial ovens owing to evolving consumer tastes and preferences, which now favor baked goods over traditional culinary offerings.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on energy conservation and incorporating energy-efficient designs into their commercial ovens. This trend stems from consumer demand for ovens that can help save on electricity costs while still delivering optimal performance.

Category-wise Insights

Electrically Operated Segment & Process Type Gaining Prominence

Electrically Operated – By Operation Type Electrically operated commercial ovens for bakeries have emerged as the dominant segment within the operation type category, capturing significant market shares in recent years. Projected to grow at a substantial rate, this segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%. During the base period of 2017 to 2022, the electrically operated segment demonstrated a historical CAGR of 3.7%. Several factors contribute to the steady advancement of electrically operated commercial ovens for bakeries:

Increasing Demand: The rising number of restaurants and hotels, which require large volumes of food reheating and defrosting, drives the demand for electric ovens. These establishments find electric ovens versatile and suitable for various applications. Sturdy Design: Electric ovens are known for their robust construction, standard finishes, and higher efficiency compared to other types. Easy Maintenance: Electric ovens are relatively easier to clean and maintain, as they do not rely on gas connections that can become clogged with grease and debris over time.

Process – By Process Type The process segment holds the highest market share in the global commercial oven for the bakery market. Currently, this segment is advancing at a moderate pace, with a CAGR of 3.8%. During the period from 2017 to 2022, the process segment exhibited a historical CAGR of 3%.

Key Segments

By Operation Mode:

Gas Operated

Electrically Operated

By Installation Type:

Free Standing

Table Top

By Process:

Batch

Process

By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

{Food Equipment Speciality Retailers, Brand Franchised Stores, Modern Trade, E-commerce Platforms, Others}

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe