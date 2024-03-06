How Can Distribution Channels Impact the Dyes and Pigments Industry?

Dyes and Pigments Industry Data Book – Dyes Market and Pigments Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Dyes and Pigments Industry was valued at 4,217.2 kilotons in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s dyes and pigments sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Dyes Market Insights

The global Dyes Market size was valued at 555.9 million tons in 2022 and is likely to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2023 to 2030. Dyes accounted for an industry share of nearly 67% in 2022. Dyes play a significant role in various industries, including textiles, printing inks, paints, plastics, and cosmetics. Dyes are substances that impart color to materials through a process called dyeing. They are used to enhance the aesthetic appeal of products, provide color fastness, and create a wide range of shades and hues.

The use of cutting-edge technologies like nanotechnology and biotechnology in the production of dyes is boosting product performance and improving production efficiency. For instance, Lanxess recently announced plans to increase its production capacity for Macrolex dyes by 25% through an investment worth USD 5.68 million, in response to the growing demand for dyes market across the world.

Pigments Market Insights

The global Pigments Market size was valued at 240.0 million tons in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% from 2023 to 2030. Pigments accounted for an industry share of over 32% in 2022. The pigments market is vital to various industries, including paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, construction, and automotive. Pigments are finely ground solid particles that provide color and opacity to materials. Unlike dyes, which dissolve in the substrate, pigments are insoluble and dispersed in binders or carriers. Pigments are used to provide color, opacity, and durability to paints and coatings, allowing for the creation of vibrant and long-lasting finishes. They are available in various forms, including organic and inorganic pigments, each offering unique properties and color options.

The growing adoption of digital printing technology is driving the demand for specialized pigments that offer high color vibrancy and durability. The strong presence of global players, such as BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Evonik Industries, is also contributing to the growth and development of the dyes and pigments market across the globe. These companies have a strong presence in the European market and are known for their investment in research and development of new and innovative pigment production methods, as well as their commitment to sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Dyes and Pigments Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market players are actively conducting research and development to create high-quality colors with enhanced features. They are also forming technological collaborations such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and expansions to further support their R&D efforts.

Key players operating in the Dyes and Pigments Industry are:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DIC Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Huntsman Corporation

