Angiography Devices Market to Expand at 6.7% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2031, Transparency Market Research Inc.

The global industry achieved a valuation of US$ 12.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a value exceeding US$ 22.0 billion by the end of 2031.

The surge in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with technological advancements in imaging systems, and a growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, are key drivers propelling the global angiography devices market. The introduction of advanced imaging systems, offering superior image quality while reducing radiation exposure for both patients and healthcare professionals, is expected to drive significant market advancement in the forthcoming years.

Angiography is a medical imaging method used to visualize blood vessels in the body, including the heart, brain, kidneys, and legs. This procedure involves injecting a contrast dye into the bloodstream, making blood vessels visible on X-ray images. Angiography devices facilitate these procedures, aiding in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions like coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, stroke, aneurysms, and pulmonary embolism. Additionally, angiography plays a crucial role in interventional procedures such as angioplasty, stenting, embolization, and thrombectomy.

Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, Cordis Corporation, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, and Shimadzu Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Product Angiography Systems Catheters Guidewires Balloons Contrast Media Vascular Closure Devices Angiography Accessories



Type of Angiography Coronary Angiography Cerebral Angiography Pulmonary Angiography Renal Angiography Others (CT angiography or MRI angiography and digital subtraction angiography (DSA))



End-user Hospital & Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in Global Angiography Devices Market

In 2021 , Boston Scientific announced the launch of Synergy XD everolimus-eluting platinum chromium coronary stent system, which is designed to treat patients with coronary artery disease

, Boston Scientific announced the launch of Synergy XD everolimus-eluting platinum chromium coronary stent system, which is designed to treat patients with coronary artery disease In 2020 , Philips announced a partnership with Medtronic to develop and commercialize a range of innovative image-guided therapy solutions for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias

, Philips announced a partnership with Medtronic to develop and commercialize a range of innovative image-guided therapy solutions for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias In 2020, Canon Medical Systems announced the launch of its Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition CT system, which is designed to provide fast and accurate imaging of the heart and other organs

Key Market Study Points

Evaluation of market trends and growth opportunities

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Assessment of market segmentation and regional trends

Examination of competitive landscape and key market players

Forecasting market growth and future outlook

