Angiography Devices Market Size to Reach USD 22.0 Bn by 2031| TMR Study

The global angiography devices market was valued at US$ 12.4 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 22.0 billion by 2031.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in imaging systems, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving market growth. The introduction of advanced imaging systems, offering superior image quality and reduced radiation exposure for both patients and healthcare professionals, is anticipated to further propel market expansion in the coming years.

Angiography is a medical imaging technique that visualizes blood vessels in the body, aiding in diagnosis and treatment of conditions like coronary artery disease and stroke. It involves injecting a contrast dye into the bloodstream for X-ray visualization. Angiography devices facilitate this procedure, used in interventions like angioplasty and stenting. Hybrid systems merging angiography with CT or MR imaging are increasingly popular for enhanced accuracy and efficiency in medical procedures.

Technological Advancement Propelling Global Angiography Devices Market Size

The advancement of angiography devices has revolutionized diagnostic accuracy, patient outcomes, and procedural efficiency. Digital imaging technology offers precise vascular images, reducing procedure times and enhancing patient comfort. Catheter technology has evolved to smaller, more flexible designs, enabling minimally invasive procedures with reduced risk and faster recovery. Hybrid systems integrating angiography with other imaging modalities enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficiency. Additionally, software advancements improve image analysis, enhancing procedural planning and monitoring. Key Players: Abbott Laboratories, Angiodynamics, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Canon Medical Systems, Cordis Corporation, Toshiba Medical System Corporation, and Shimadzu Corporation Market Segmentation: Product Angiography Systems Catheters Guidewires Balloons Contrast Media Vascular Closure Devices Angiography Accessories

Type of Angiography Coronary Angiography Cerebral Angiography Pulmonary Angiography Renal Angiography Others (CT angiography or MRI angiography and digital subtraction angiography (DSA))

End-user Hospital & Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Developments: In 2021 , Boston Scientific announced the launch of Synergy XD everolimus-eluting platinum chromium coronary stent system, which is designed to treat patients with coronary artery disease

, Boston Scientific announced the launch of Synergy XD everolimus-eluting platinum chromium coronary stent system, which is designed to treat patients with coronary artery disease In 2020 , Philips announced a partnership with Medtronic to develop and commercialize a range of innovative image-guided therapy solutions for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias

In 2020, Canon Medical Systems announced the launch of its Aquilion ONE / PRISM Edition CT system, which is designed to provide fast and accurate imaging of the heart and other organs

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa) Market Trends: Shift towards hybrid angiography systems combining imaging modalities for enhanced visualization.

Growing focus on precision medicine and personalized treatment approaches.

Adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms for image analysis and interpretation. Future Outlook: The future of the angiography devices market looks promising, with continuous technological advancements and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures driving growth. Expansion into emerging markets and strategic collaborations are expected to further propel market growth. Key Market Study Points: Market size and growth projections

Market segmentation analysis

Regional analysis and growth trends

Market drivers and challenges

Emerging market trends and opportunities

