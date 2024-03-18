Algae Products Market Expected to Reach US$ 9.15 Billion by 2033: Exploring Growth Factors for Investor Appeal

The Algae Products Market size is projected to be worth US$ 5.41 Billion in 2023 and surpasses US$ 9.15 Billion by 2033. The sales of algae products are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of algae in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries has fueled market expansion significantly. Furthermore, rising demand for algal biomass for nutraceutical applications is likely to provide algae product makers with a lucrative revenue stream. The growing industrial application of algae creates economic opportunities, propelling market growth.

Some businesses are already offering algae-based CO2 collection and biofuel manufacturing, which has created a new revenue stream. Wastewater remediation with algal products offers a big opportunity for home and industrial wastewater treatment firms to save money on wastewater treatment. Consumers’ changing dietary preferences, as well as a paradigm shift towards preventative health management methods in response to rising healthcare expenses and the growing burden of lifestyle-related illnesses, are expected to drive the market for algal products forward.

Algae are a good source of protein as a result, they are likely to be used as both food and a feedstock. An increase in food industry investment is having an impact on the market for products manufactured from algae. Growing consumer health consciousness and their growing demand for healthy foods are having an influence on the overall market for algal products. The easy availability of low-cost alternatives, however, is a substantial barrier to the industry’s growth.

Key Takeaways from the Algae Products Market

The United States dominates the market for algae products, with an expected value of US$ 2.64 billion over the projected period.

China has the second highest market share, valued US$ 2.21 billion, and is expected to rise at a 7.9% CAGR during the projection period.

Demand for algae products in Germany is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period.

The market for algae products is expected to profit considerably from an increase in protein supplement usage in Japan.

Cosmetics applications are expected to generate more than US$ 165 million in revenue by 2032. Due to the growing number of personal care and cosmetics algae, the use of algae products in personal care goods is projected to expand.

Through 2033, the green algae segment is expected to see the quickest CAGR of 5.5%.

The brown algae category dominated the global market in 2033, accounting for 28% of the market, in terms of revenue share.

What are the Players in the Algae Products Industry Doing?

The majority of manufacturers are focusing on boosting their current production capacity by increasing sales in a number of these locations because the market has not yet been consolidated by significant players. The companies are also focusing on developing novel techniques for manufacturing and storing nutritional supplements. In order to make the manufacturing of algae products profitable, a number of corporations and governmental bodies are working to cut both capital and operating expenses. Many stakeholders have selected algae production, which makes use of water and terrain unsuitable for other uses.

Major Players in the Algae Products Market

Algatechnologies, Ltd.

BASF SE

ADM

Cargill, Inc.

Corbion NV

Corteva Agriscience

CP Kelco ApS

Cyanotech Corporation

I.D. Parry India Ltd.

Fenchem Biotek Ltd.

Ingredion, Inc.

Kerry Group PLC

Roquette

Royal DSM NV

Recent Developments in the Algae Products Market

The first seaweed powder product in the WavePure ADG family, WavePure ADG 8250, was available in February 2021. This “pleasant and adaptable” marine ingredient was developed to emphasize the silky and creamy dairy textures and to offer gelling and thickening properties from an organoleptic perspective.

In October 2020, Cyanotech Corporation announced the launch of BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a unique delivery form, water-dispersible powder, in both 1% and 2% concentrations.

In April 2021, Yemoja released EPS-Revive, a topical external polysaccharide sulfate (EPS) beauty component derived from a red algae species, as a part of a new range of skincare products based on algae.

Segmentation Analysis in the Algae Products Market

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Source:

Brown Algae

Blue-green Algae

Red Algae

Green Algae

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

