Creative Diagnostics Announces Comprehensive Vomitoxin Test Reagents for Food Safety Applications

Mycotoxins are toxic metabolites produced by various species of fungi, mainly belonging to the genera Aspergillus, Penicillium and Fusarium. They usually enter the food chain through contaminated food and feed crops (mainly cereals) and cause serious acute and chronic health effects in humans and animals. Therefore, mycotoxin analysis of food and feed is necessary and often required by law.

Deoxynivalenol (DON, also known as vomitoxin) is a sesquiterpenoid compound found in Fusarium graminearum (roseum), F. culmorum and other species. As one of the most common mycotoxins, DON is commonly found in many plant products, especially in cereal crops such as wheat, corn, barley, oats, and rice.

In the higher and more severe stages of contamination, symptoms associated with vomitoxin are much more severe and include abdominal pain, dizziness, headache, throat irritation, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and blood in the stool. In animals, DON-contaminated feed can lead to refusal to eat, vomiting or diarrhea, which can inhibit growth. dON testing is an important preventative tool for maintaining the health and productivity of production animals.

Creative Diagnostics has developed high quality test reagents to support the development of mycotoxin detection. Through years of research and experience of its technical staff, the company has successfully developed a range of antigens and antibodies for use in immunoassays and have established a complete set of mycotoxin detection platforms. The newly released Vomitoxin Test Reagents are manufactured under strict quality control procedures and offer excellent performance.

For example, the Deoxynivalenol (DON) ELISA Kit (DEIA056) can be used for the rapid qualitative and quantitative detection of Deoxynivalenol in grain and feed. This kit adopts “direct competition method” enzyme immunoassay technology and is a new generation of drug residue detection kit. It is fast, convenient, accurate and sensitive. The operation time is only 20 minutes, which can minimize the operation error and workload. It should be noted that this is a laboratory reagent and should not be administered to humans or animals or used as a drug.

Creative Diagnostics is committed to providing high quality and reliable testing solutions to the food and feed industries. The company’s new Vomitoxin Test Reagents offer unparalleled accuracy and sensitivity. To learn more information and to explore Creative Diagnostics’ comprehensive product portfolio, please visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/food-analysis/tag-don-vomitoxin-34.htm.

