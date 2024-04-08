Navigating the Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Vendor Matrix

Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry Data Book – Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Industry was estimated at approximately USD 63.4 billion in 2022 and is expanding at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Primary Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global primary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness regarding water pollution and environmental degradation is anticipated to boost the demand for wastewater management plants, thereby augmenting the market growth.

The construction of new housing projects is predicted to increase quickly, and the number of people utilizing centralized sludge management systems is expected to rise. These factors are expected to boost the demand for primary water and wastewater treatment equipment. Additionally, it is anticipated that capacity expansion and the development of new production facilities will have a beneficial impact on market growth.

The demand for primary treatment for industrial discharge and waste is expected to be driven by the stringent regulations enforced by the national governments, along with rising awareness regarding water and sludge management. Governing authorities in various countries are funding R&D for water and wastewater treatment, which is expected to fuel market growth.

In addition, companies are also trying to develop systems to increase primary treatment capacities where there is limited or less space or cost considerations to install more advanced treatment equipment. The use of primary treatment equipment such as screens or grit chambers is expected to grow in rural areas, especially in African countries where awareness about sewage treatment is beginning to grow.

Secondary Water & Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global secondary water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 32.7 billion by 2030, growing at 4.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary drivers of this market growth are rising water pollution levels in developing nations like Korea, India, China, Japan, and Malaysia, as well as rising concerns about water scarcity and the need for freshwater resources due to rapidly growing urbanization.

The demand for clean water is significantly increasing across the world owing to increasing agriculture and industrial activities. The clean water reservoirs are depleting fast due to the increasing water withdrawals from groundwater and surface water along with rising global warming. This is expected to lead to increased demand for secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment over the forecast period.

Global oil & gas production is likely to witness significant growth from non-OPEC countries and developing countries. Growing demand for energy, shale gas, tight gas, and coal bed methane (CBM) on account of the maturity of the conventional oil & gas resources market is expected to be a major driver triggering the growth of the secondary water & wastewater treatment equipment industry.

The global refinery output was 75,222 thousand barrels per day in 2010, which reached 79,229 thousand barrels per day in 2021. This is driven by the increasing demand for oil-based fuels due to high industrial growth. Strong demand from refineries has been one of the major drivers for the secondary water and wastewater treatment equipment industry. The trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

