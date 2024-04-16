Air Cooled Cube Ice Machine Market Projected 8% CAGR by 2033

Ice machines with air cooling are most commonly found under counters or built-in ice makers. Due to their energy-efficient properties and cost-effectiveness, air cooled cube ice machines are expected to remain in high demand.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global demand for air cooled cube ice machine is forecast to grow by 8% between 2023 and 2033, reaching US$ 3.63 million in 2033, estimates FMI. There was significant growth in sales between 2018 and 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

Clean and temperature-controlled environments are the best environments for air-cooled ice machines. Due to this, air cooled cube ice machines are becoming increasingly popular on the market. In order to combat the heat, companies are spending more on cooling equipment, which has led to a shift in spending patterns in the market. This leads to the purchase of more specialized ice cube machines, air coolers, and other cooling devices.

Increased innovation and research are also responsible for the development of highly sophisticated and affordable air-cooled ice cube machines. Changing consumer preferences and rising disposable income are driving demand for innovative air cooled cube ice machine components in the market.

As the market for air-cooled cube ice machines has grown in recent years, service companies in the market offering ice machine subscription programs have also grown in demand. Additionally, several governments are adopting these solutions to meet the growing demand for easy-to-use products.

Key Segments

By Installation Type:

  • Floor standing Machine
  • Under counter Machine
  • Countertop Machine

By Equipment Type:

  • Ice Making Head
  • Remote Condensing Unit
  • Self Contained Unit

By Component Type:

  • Compressor
    • Reciprocating Compressor
    • Scroll Compressor
  • Condenser
  • Expansion Device
    • Thermal Expansion Valves
    • Electronic Valves
    • Capillary Tubes
  • Evaporator
  • Heat Exchanger
    • Liquid line
    • Suction line

By Distribution Channel:

  • Offline Stores
    • Multi Brand Store
    • Independent Store
    • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
    • Specialty Store
  • Online Retail Stores

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The global market size of air cooled cube ice machines was valued at US$ 1.6 million in 2022.
  • The air cooled cube ice machine s industry in the United States is anticipated to exhibit a market share of 18% through 2023.
  • According to forecasts, China will hold a CAGR of 4% share of the global air cooled cube ice machine market by 2023.
  • India’s air cooled cube ice machine market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period, at a CAGR of 5.3%.
  • According to estimates, the multi-brand store will be the dominant player in 2033 with 45% of market value.

